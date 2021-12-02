Experience gives Huskies edge heading into NCAA tournament

Following a successful Pac-12 season, the Washington volleyball team is now preparing to play on the biggest stage: the NCAA tournament.
However, the postseason isn’t exactly unfamiliar territory for the Huskies (24-4, 17-3 Pac-12).
In fact, just seven months ago, the Huskies, who were seeded sixth in last season’s NCAA tournament, made it all the way to the Final Four. The majority of that team returned this year to play for Washington once again, providing necessary experience as it heads into the tournament.
“There’s no real substitute for experience,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “They know, as experienced players, that it’s what you do in the moment … You have to show up and be good at the exact right time, which they were last spring. I appreciate the experience and the age of our kids at this moment.”
Facing Dayton in the second round of the tournament last season, the Huskies started off strong with an early 2-0 lead. However, Dayton did not back down without a fight and went on to win the third and fourth set, tying the match at 2-2 and forcing a fifth.
Here, Washington’s defense stepped it up. Forcing six errors and holding Dayton to a hitting percentage of -.083, Washington closed out the fifth set 15-11 and headed into the third round against then-11th seeded Louisville.
In that match against the Cardinals, the Huskies found themselves battling for every point and were down 2-1 heading into the fourth set. Washington went on to dominate the fourth set, winning 25-14, and then closing out the match in a narrow 15-13 victory in the fifth set.
However, it was the against Pitt that displayed the most of what UW had to offer.
In the quarterfinals of the tournament, the Huskies were not in an ideal position, down 2-0 heading into the third set. In a do-or-die situation, Washington battled.
After winning the third set in a dominant fashion, the Huskies scraped out a clutch 26-24 win in the fourth set to tie the match at 2-2. And then, for the third match in a row, Washington won a five-set series, closing out the match with a 15-9 victory in the fifth set.
Those five-set matches gave Washington a comeback mentality, and although Cook doesn’t know what this year’s tournament has in store, he believes the heart of his team will once again be on display.
“I think it’s a group that is fueled by adversity and they almost require it to play at their best,” Cook said. “[This year] we don’t know when [the adversity] is going to come but it’s going to bring out the best in this group and give them another opportunity to show who they are.”
However, the dramatics ended for Washington when it faced Kentucky in the semifinals. Unable to stop the offensive firepower of the Kentucky team, Washington’s incredible season ended with a 3-1 loss in the Final Four.
“[The Kentucky match] was definitely a disappointment but I think we were all proud of the work we did to get there,” senior outside hitter Samantha Drechsel said. “But it definitely fuels the fire for this year.”
While this year’s Washington team looks very similar to last season, a couple of new additions have played a huge part in this season’s success, including freshman outside hitter Emoni Bush and freshman libero Lauren Bays.
Both freshmen have provided a much-needed spark after the Huskies lost the first two matches in the Pac-12 season, losing only once more during the remainder of conference play.
“Both [Bush] and [Bays] have really brought a new life to this team,” Cook said. “It’s fun to share this with them, it’s fun to see how they respond to being in this moment.”
The NCAA tournament begins for the 15th overall seed Washington on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. when it faces Brown at Alaska Airlines Arena.
The winner of that match will then play the winner of Hawai’i and Mississippi State on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. None of UW’s prospective opponents in the first and second round played in the tournament last season, giving the Huskies a clear advantage in experience.
