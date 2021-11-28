Huskies seeded 15th overall heading into NCAA tournament

After finishing the season 24-4 and crowned the sole holders of the Pac-12 title, the Washington women's volleyball team may not be getting the recognition it deserves.
Starting conference play with two losses, Washington was desperate to turn its season around. And that’s exactly what it did, as Washington progressively climbed the Pac-12 standings to finish in first place.
Following a successful Pac-12 season, the Huskies (24-4, 17-3 Pac-12) were given the No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament, it was announced Sunday night in the selection show. Despite being the Pac-12 runner-up behind Washington, UCLA was given a higher seed at No. 13.
“I think we’re deserving of [a higher seed],” head coach Keegan Cook said. “But we don’t really care, to be honest. We’re playing in front of our fans again and we’re excited.”
UW will host Brown in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m at Alaska Airlines Arena. Heading into this match, the Huskies will be carrying their momentum, as they have won 17 out of their last 18 matches in the tournament.
The Huskies also have experience on their side, as numerous current players were part of the team that made it to the Final Four last year.
However, Brown is a formidable opponent and has finished the season with 20 wins and only five losses. On top of that, Brown has won six out of its last seven matches.
In the last match, Brown experienced a 3-0 loss to USC, a team that Washington has beaten twice already this season.
With both teams playing well and the extremely high stakes, it should be an intense battle for the right to play the following day, Saturday Dec. 4, in the next round versus the winner of Hawai’i and Mississippi State. The round of 32 match will also be at 7 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
