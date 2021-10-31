Washington’s nine-match winning streak snapped at hands of UCLA

In a battle for the top of the Pac-12 standings, the No. 8 Washington volleyball team laid a dud.
Getting swept by No. 16 UCLA for the first time since 2011, the UW was dominated in three sets (25-21, 25-17, 25-21) and was limited to its worst overall hitting percentage of the season.
Breaking their nine-game winning streak Sunday — which originally started with a five-set win against the Bruins on Oct. 1 — the Huskies (16-4, 9-3 Pac-12) were out-hit and out-defended for three sets, never clicking enough to take down a controlled and careful Bruin attack.
UCLA finished the night with a .330 hitting percentage while the UW struggled to get offense off the ground, ending the night at just .118.
Washington held fairly close in the opening minutes, finding a tie at 13-13 before a UCLA lead began to grow. The Bruins pulled ahead in the late teens, proving early that the match would be tough for the Huskies as they lost the first set by four points.
Things were much more chaotic for the Huskies in the second set, as the Bruins completely took off and held a massive advantage for the entire set. The Bruins led by eight or more points for much of the second before eventually stuffing the UW at 25-17.
Washington’s deficit wasn’t as steep in the third, but it couldn’t manage to catch UCLA, which continued to execute an aggressive offense.
The win puts UCLA at the top of the Pac-12 standings heading into the final month of the season.
Washington travels back home to take on the Arizona schools beginning Friday, Nov. 5 versus ASU at 7 p.m.
