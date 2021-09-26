Huskies fall to Cougars after fighting off 12 match points

In the time that it took to complete the fourth set in Pullman on Sunday afternoon, the No. 6 Washington women’s volleyball team could have packed up and completed the cross-state drive back to Seattle.
Needing a change of pace after losing its conference opener last week, the UW survived 12 Washington State match points in the fourth set, setting a school record and nearly breaking an NCAA record for set length as the score dragged on to 46-44.
Despite the dedicated set — which the UW eventually won due to improved hitting — Washington couldn’t manage anything else for the night and ultimately dropped the match in the fifth set, 15-11.
It was the second match in a row that the Huskies (7-3, 0-2 Pac-12) lost in five sets after winning six five-set matches in a row, dating back to last season.
The Huskies’ offense never settled in, as the team finished with their second-lowest hitting percentage of the season at .159. WSU didn’t have the same problem, finishing the night at .250.
The opening of the conference season this week has been less than ideal for the Huskies, who are now 0-2 in Pac-12 play. Washington has now lost back-to-back matches for the first time since 2018, and Sunday’s loss extends Washington’s Apple Cup series loss streak to four games.
Conference play doesn’t slow down for the UW, which will return home to take on the LA schools next weekend. First serve against UCLA is set for Friday at 8 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.
