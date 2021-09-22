Huskies drop nail-biting conference-opener to Utes

After trading the first four sets with No. 15 Utah, the No. 6 Washington volleyball team was in for yet another five-set match, a theme that had become all too familiar for the Huskies as of late.
But unlike the previous six five-set matches in which the Huskies were able to emerge victorious, they were not able to claw their way to a win at the hands of the Utes, losing the fifth set by two points and falling in their Pac-12-opener (22-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 16-14).
“There were lots of stretches in that match where we went down big,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “We kind of chase teams down, it’s been a part of our identity that we’ve been proud of, but it’s not something that leads to a lot of long term success. I’m hoping that this match teaches you a hard lesson that you need to be consistent with how you play and not ride the roller coaster.
“I’d like that part of our team identity to die when we go down big in certain situations. If this had to happen for that to be realized then unfortunately it was worth it.”
Washington opened the match in commanding fashion, taking the first set 25-22 behind a .432 hitting percentage and six kills from freshman outside hitter Madi Endsley.
The Huskies (7-1, 0-1 Pac-12) were close to taking a two-set lead when they led 23-21 in the second, but couldn’t stop the Utes’ (8-2, 1-0) attack to close out the set. Knotted up at 24-24, Utah senior outside hitter Dani Drews finished the set with two consecutive kills to tie the match up at one set apiece.
Set three looked to be all Utah, but all of a sudden the UW attack began to step things up a notch. Junior middle blocker Marin Grote went on an offensive tear, recording five of the Huskies’ final 10 points, all on kills, to win the set 25-22 and give the UW a 2-1 lead.
“We didn’t go to Marin early, we thought she had a tough matchup,” Cook said. “We thought Utah was concerned about her and then things weren’t going that well and we went to her and she delivered, even against tough blocking situations, which is what great players do.”
Utah again built a huge lead at 12-3 in the fourth set, but this time it was too much for Washington to overcome. The Huskies hit just .200 in the set, committing five errors at the beginning of the set which allowed the Utes to build a commanding 8-1 advantage and eventually knot the match up at 2-2 after winning the set 25-18.
The fifth set was again close, with teams trading kills at the beginning of the set, then struggling to hit cleanly later on, including a run of six straight errors.
Washington tried to go back to Grote again, but Utah began to identify the strategy and shut her down, stuffing Grote at 13-13 when the Huskies looked to get to match point.
“I don’t think our passing gave us a lot of options,” Cook said. “We were forced into a lot of sets. To go away [from Grote] we would have had to set long distances which can be challenging. Most of all disappointed from a serve-receive aspect, which made us pretty one-dimensional in a lot of our choices.”
Utah closed out the match with two consecutive kills, silencing the students which flooded Alaska Airlines Arena in droves Wednesday evening.
It is the UW’s second Top 15 loss of the season, after losing to Ohio State in the opening week of the season. Washington will look to correct its mistakes when it travels the state to Pullman to take on WSU this Sunday, Sept. 26 at 12 p.m.
