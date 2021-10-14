Huskies mount incredible comeback over Ducks after two-set deficit

Usually coming back from a two-set deficit against No. 13 Oregon would be surprising. But it’s just the same old story for the No. 10 Washington women’s volleyball team.
In dramatic fashion, the Huskies (12-3, 5-2 Pac-12) capped off their fifth win in a row with an incredible 3-2 (17-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-8) comeback win to secure their fifth straight victory.
Early struggles have proved to be a recurring issue for Washington, as Thursday’s match against Oregon marked the sixth consecutive match in which the UW dropped the first set.
Poor offensive efficiency was the determining factor in the Huskies’ poor first set performance. Hitting a meager .086 in the first set, the UW hit 10 kills with seven errors and did not have enough in store to handle Oregon, who came out strong with a hitting percentage just above .330. Junior Claire Hoffman also started off struggling, as she held a negative hitting percentage throughout the first set.
The score in the first set was a fair reflection of both teams’ performances, as Oregon won 25-17 to take the early lead.
In the second set, Washington started to get into its groove, hitting .275 and getting two aces. After being down 18-14, Washington came back to tie the score 23-23.
Despite the second set being a vast improvement for the Huskies, the Ducks (14-3, 5-2 Pac-12) were able to carry their momentum and take a 2-0 lead, winning 25-23.
With the score at 2-0, it seemed that an Oregon win was inevitable. But doubt seems to be nonexistent in the minds of this Washington team.
During the third set, the Huskies took an early seven point lead and were able to maintain that lead throughout the set, winning 25-18. Hitting .172, Washington’s defense played a crucial part, as it held Oregon to a hitting percentage under .100.
In the fourth set, Hoffman and freshman Emoni Bush came to life, as they combined for a total of 10 kills in the set. Hitting .270 and getting four aces in the set, Washington was able to tie the match up at 2-2, winning the set 25-21.
The fifth set was a perfect ending to the perfect comeback story for the Huskies. With the score tied at 8-8, Washington stepped up its game and went on a rampage. Winning seven points in a row, the final set ended 15-8 and Washington finished off its second comeback from a 2-0 deficit this season, previously doing so against UCLA.
Despite a rough start, Hoffman was able to turn things around and finish with a .200 hitting percentage. While Bush and junior Marin Grote both had impressive offensive performances, both hitting over .500. Serving also played an important part in the UW’s win, as it managed eight aces and only allowed one.
Washington continued its trip on the road to face Oregon State on Sunday, Oct.17 at 12 p.m.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
