Crenshaw steps up in sweep of Pac-12 bottom feeders Cal

With junior outside hitter Claire Hoffman out of the lineup, the No. 13 Washington women’s volleyball team looked to other options to lead it to a 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-20) victory over California.
Heading into the match, the Huskies (20-4, 13-3 Pac-12) were the favorites to win, as they sit in second place in the Pac-12 standings. Meanwhile, the Golden Bears (7-19, 0-15 Pac-12) are winless in the conference and haven’t been able to win a set in the past seven matches, previously doing so against UW last month.
However, Cal wasn’t able to win a set this time.
The first set proved to set the tone for the rest of the match, as Washington dominated in a 25-16 victory to take the early lead.
Hitting .300, the Huskies were led by junior outside hitter Shannon Crenshaw who recorded seven kills in the set. Cal struggled to overcome the tough Washington defense, hitting -.067 in the first set.
The second set was another dominant performance, as the Huskies improved their offensive efficiency to a hitting percentage above .430. Another 25-16 victory gave Washington a commanding 2-0 lead.
Without giving up, the Golden Bears were determined to deny the sweep.
While the set was closer between the two teams, the Huskies still managed to come away with a 3-0 win. With the score at 24-20, it was freshman Emoni Bush who put away the match and ensured Washington’s fourth consecutive win.
With Hoffman on the bench and Drechsel struggling, Crenshaw and Bush stepped up to the challenge.
Hoffman finished with a hitting percentage of .370 and recorded a season-high 13 kills. Bush also put in an impressive performance, hitting .400 and tying her season-high of 12 kills.
Redshirt freshman outside hitter Sophie Summers provided another unique option, recording five kills and hitting .625.
Washington returns to Seattle when it hosts Oregon State on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.