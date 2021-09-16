Despite unimpressive third set, Huskies edge out narrow win against Montana State

In a closer than expected battle against Montana State, the No. 7 Washington volleyball team had its ups and downs in its home opener on Thursday afternoon inside Alaska Airlines Arena.
The match looked all but lost when the UW trailed 10-5 in the fifth set, but was able to scrape together a comeback and take home the 3-2 victory (26-28, 25-17, 22-25, 25-11, 16-14).
Montana State struck first, taking an early five point lead in the first set with the score at 11-6. However, the Huskies (6-1) were able to tie the game up and began to trade back-to-back points with the Bobcats (4-6). With the score at 26-26, the Huskies were unable to close out the set and the Bobcats took the early momentum, winning 28-26.
The second set told a different story for Washington though, as it hit .429 and dominated with a 25-17 win. Junior Marin Grote[CQ] played a significant role in taking the second set, providing five kills and hitting over .800 in the set
Washington continued its inconsistent play with an unimpressive performance in the third when it hit -0.029, losing the set 25-22. The UW only hit worse once all of last season in the fifth set of a 3-2 loss against Oregon on Mar. 8.
“We had a younger team than we normally do,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “With younger players, if they have a lot of time they get things in place and I’m thankful this match showed that they don’t have as much time as they think.”
With their backs against the wall, the Huskies were able to turn things around with a dominant 25-11 win in the fourth set, closing things out with five points in a row. Hitting an impressive .647, Washington headed into the final set with momentum.
“Certainly what stood out in set three was just the hitting errors,” Cook said. “So we made a pretty big adjustment to change our serving rotations and put more balls in play.”
Despite the Bobcats early 10-5 lead in the final set, the Huskies fought back to tie the game at 11-11. Going back and forth, the score between the Bobcats and the Huskies remained even at 14-14. However, it was a kill by senior Samantha Drechsel and an ace by junior Shannon Crenshaw that gave Washington its final point and fifth win in a row.
Cook credits the clutch comeback in the final set to a number of changes made during the match.
“Some good serving and some disciplined hitting,” Cook said. “But also something we’ve been striving for a long time, just some defensive plays behind the block. I think that showed up when we needed it most.”
Overall, the Huskies finished with a hitting percentage of .279, as opposed to the Bobcats’ .178. Drechsel and freshman Madi Endsley both led the team with 14 kills and hitting over .200. Grote also played an essential role in the victory, as she provided 6 blocks, 10 kills, and hit over .470.
Junior Claire Hoffman and senior Lauren Sanders did not play in the match. Cook said the two veterans were unavailable but did not disclose the reason for their absence.
Washington will have a little more than five hours to recover as it seeks its sixth win in a row when it hosts Fresno State at 7 p.m.
