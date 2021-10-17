Outstanding hitting lifts UW in sweep of OSU

Saturday afternoon, Keegan Cook’s Huskies looked like an entirely different team.
Not only did the Washington volleyball team solve its first set problems, but it earned its first sweep in more than a month and put up its best hitting performance in seven seasons under Cook's coaching, hitting .512.
Oregon State was no match for Washington, as the Huskies won each set by at least six points in the three-set sweep (25-19, 25-15, 25-14).
The first set was the closest of the three. The Beavers (3-15, 1-7 Pac-12) led 13-12 midway through the set, but the Huskies picked up their attack late, finishing the set hitting .483.
Set two was a breeze for Washington after getting out to an early 8-2 lead. Freshman outside hitter Emoni Bush, who has become a bigger part of the UW offense as of late, had three of the final four points in the set.
To wrap things up, the Huskies had their best set of the day, hitting .667 behind a balanced attack while holding the Beavers to just .125 hitting in the set.
Junior outside hitter Claire Hoffman led the Huskies (13-3, 6-2 Pac-12) with 13 kills.
The win was Washington’s sixth in a row as it moved to 6-2 in conference play, tied for first in the Pac-12 standings.
After wrapping up the four-game road trip with the win Sunday, the Huskies now return home for a homestand versus the Bay Area schools. Washington opens play against Cal on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
