Final Four core returns as UW volleyball seeks success

Just four months after its 2020 season ended in the Final Four, the No. 4 Washington volleyball team is back.
The Huskies, who return from the short offseason with nearly their entire lineup, will begin a three week run of non-conference matchups Friday, Aug. 27.
Ranked fourth in AVCA preseason polling, Washington starts this season four places higher than last year, where it began at No. 8. Unlike last season, where schedule changes kept the UW from playing non-conference opponents, Washington will play nine non-conference games before taking on Pac-12 opponents.
Conference matchups resemble pre-COVID-19 era scheduling, with most teams facing each other throughout the season twice, but not during the same weekend like last season. Washington is scheduled to play No. 19 Utah and Colorado just once.
The warmup to conference games will be welcomed, as the Pac-12 remains a premier collegiate volleyball conference. Half of the Pac-12 is featured in the Top 25 AVCA preseason poll.
The streak of non-conference games should serve as a good workup to the season, but it also won’t be without challenging matchups. Washington is set two play two ranked opponents in the non-conference, No. 11 Ohio State and No. 22 Pepperdine, the former of which will be Washington’s second test of the opening weekend.
Almost all of the Huskies’ deeply talented roster returns this season due to extended eligibility, keeping key seniors like outside hitter Samantha Drechsel and middle blocker Lauren Sanders around for another shot at the national championship. Other key players such as junior Ella May Powell and freshmen Madi Endsley will retain their grade from last season.
The Huskies add three new freshmen to their deep lineup this season: Libero Lauren Bays, outside hitter Audra Wilmes, and setter Molly Wilson.
If much of the season follows last, Washington’s combination of strong leadership, talented returners and incoming players, and excitement to return off a conference title win and Final Four appearance should take the team to where it ended last season or better.
After last year’s loss late into the tournament, head coach Keegan Cook noted that his sights were set on just that.
“The mindset is going to be this stage right here,” he said. “And how do we get back here, what were we missing in this moment?”
Washington kicks off the season against Ohio at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, the same venue as this year’s NCAA tournament. With sights set on being back in December, the UW will play Ohio Friday, Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m. and Ohio State the following day at 4 p.m.
