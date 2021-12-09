Depth proving key as Huskies continue in NCAA tournament

Heading into the third round of the NCAA tournament, the 15th-seeded Washington volleyball team will need more than just its star players to perform.
Depth is exactly what the Huskies have (26-4, 17-3 Pac-12), with the quality of their lineup extending far beyond the usual starters.
“We talk about how nobody really accomplishes anything in sports, or in life, by themselves,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “It’s a big deal to have a large group of people to contribute and we have that. It’s taken years to build it, but we’re finally in a place where we have a nice deep roster.”
At the outside hitter position, Washington has a multitude of consistent players who have performed well this season. Beyond star performers like junior Claire Hoffman and senior Samantha Drechsel, three players provide Washington with even more offensive threats at outside: freshmen Emoni Bush and Madi Endsley, and junior Shannon Crenshaw.
In her first season at Washington and at the collegiate level, Bush has found her way into the starting lineup in multiple matches this season and has recorded 2.29 kills per set. While Bush’s success has sometimes been touch-and-go in her opening year, she has shown positive glimpses of what she’ll be capable of in the years to come.
In Washington’s match against Oregon, Bush had 11 kills and hit a career-high .500, and was the spark behind a comeback from a two-set deficit. In the following match against Oregon State, Bush hit .500 again and recorded eight kills, earning the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for her breakout offensive performances.
Crenshaw, who played libero last season, has found her groove back at her original position as outside hitter. Hitting a career-high .333 this season, Crenshaw seized her opportunity when Cook put her in against Cal and Oregon State.
Against Cal, Crenshaw recorded 13 kills and hit .370. Then, in the following match against Oregon State, Crenshaw finished with a career-high 15 kills and hit an impressive .538.
Last season, Endsley played a big part in Washington’s Final Four run, as she combined for 53 kills in the four matches that UW played in the tournament. Due to her impressive performances, Endsley won the AVCA Pacific North Region Freshman of the Year and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team last season.
Coming off the bench this season, Endsley has not performed as well and has progressively gotten less playing time, but she still serves as another asset for the Washington team as she strives to return to her previous form.
Much like last season, the middle blocker position also has a lot of depth with threats on both sides of the ball. Along with junior Marin Grote, the Huskies also have senior Lauren Sanders and redshirt freshman Sophie Summers at middle.
“All three of our middle blockers give us different looks,” Cook said. “[Summers] is unique offensively, [Grote] obviously runs the slide, and [Sanders] is kind of a combination of both. I’m grateful for the extended eligibility of [Sanders] and the fact that we could have three players on this roster that could start on any team.”
Sanders has provided the team with incredible defensive performances day in and day out. Recording 1.26 blocks per set, Sanders holds the third highest blocks per set in the Pac-12 conference and provides a solid option behind Grote.
Summers started at UW this season and has not seen much playing time yet, but has played well in the multiple matches that she has seen considerable action in. One of those matches was against Brown in the first round of the NCAA tournament where she recorded six kills and hit .444 in minimal playing time.
With the numerous high-level players that Washington has, it’s hard for teams to prepare for every single one of them. However, Cook believes that this depth has been beneficial during practice and to the development of the team as a whole.
“The whole group walks towards discomfort and sometimes the players who don’t play as much create the discomfort for our starting unit in practice,” Cook said. “And that’s a big part of why we’ve improved.”
As the Huskies continue into the third round of the NCAA tournament, they will face some of the top teams in the nation. While it’s expected that the star players will perform well, it’s the players coming off of the bench who can be the difference-makers.
In its next game, Washington faces a tough matchup with No. 2 Texas on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
