Head coach Keegan Cook steps down from Washington volleyball

Washington volleyball head coach Keegan Cook has stepped down to take the head coaching job at the University of Minnesota, Washington athletics announced Monday morning.
“This is, without a doubt, the most difficult day of my professional career,” Cook said in the university’s statement. “The University of Washington has changed the course of my life and my family’s lives forever. In this moment, the most important sentiment I can extend on behalf of me and my family is gratitude although there is not enough time and space to express that gratitude to the members of this community.”
The move comes after the conclusion of the Huskies least successful season in Cook’s tenure. In 2022, Washington held a 12-8 conference record to tie for fifth place in the Pac-12 rankings[CQ]. UW fell 3-1 to TCU in the first round of the NCAA tournament, and ended the season ranked No. 25. [CQ]
The move to Minnesota volleyball is effective immediately.
The Big Ten powerhouse finished last season ranked No. 8 and ended play in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.
After eight trips to the NCAA tournament, four Pac-12 championship wins, and a Pac-12 Coach of the Year award across eight seasons, Cook has made an undeniable mark on the UW volleyball program.
His move leaves big shoes to fill for Washington Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen.
“With that said, we know this is one of the truly elite jobs in the country,” Cohen said. “We are confident we will find a leader who will continue the strong commitment we have to the holistic development of the women in our program and build on the amazing tradition of competing for conference and national championships we have here on Montlake.”
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
