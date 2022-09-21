Huskies dominate in first game of volleyball Apple Cup Series

Yet another victory was put down in the books on Montlake on Wednesday evening as another squad triumphed in a crucial home matchup.

The Washington volleyball team continued the school’s sports hot streak with a shutout victory over rival Washington State in its first conference match of the season at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The start of the match was easily handled by UW, with senior Claire Hoffman taking the lead with the team’s first four kills, totaling six by the time the first set was through. After a solid start, Washington’s five-point lead was diminished to just one point mid-set, but the Huskies (9-2, 1-0 Pac-12) kept the gas pumping and overcame the Cougars (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) 25-15.

UW dominated offensively, garnering a hitting percentage of .464 in the first set, while WSU, in comparison, hit .077, and found itself in the negatives for a while.

The second set ensued in a similar manner, with the Huskies continuing to charge forward with a total of 17 kills and 14 digs. What really set the team over the edge this time was four consecutive kills from sophomore outside hitter Madi Endsley, which nudged UW over the 20-point threshold to ease some of the tension off of her teammates’ shoulders.

A lightning shot from sophomore middle blocker Sophie Summers, followed by a fantastic save on the part of sophomore libero Lauren Bays and a monster block from the hands of senior middle blocker Marin Grote and Hoffman gifted the Huskies with a 25-14 second-set win and a 2-0 match lead.

WSU attempted to turn things around in the third set, and took a four-point lead, which soon extended to five. However, propelled by the efforts of sophomore Emoni Bush and Grote, UW soon recaptured the lead, but again found itself trapped within a one-point margin with its opponents by the time the set hit the 20-point mark.

A rocket from Grote in the middle cemented the 25-22 win, after another kill from Hoffman moved the team to set-point.

UW maintained the upper hand in almost every aspect of the game, with a total of 51 kills, 48 assists, and 42 digs, compared with WSU’s 27, 25, and 29, respectively. Washington also proved that it was more adept at facing pressure, with a side-out percentage of 67.9, while the Cougars managed 46.6.

The reliability of the Huskies’ outside hitters particularly shone through, with the aforementioned Hoffman and Bush able to put the ball down in any open hole they could find and reeling in a combined total of 31 kills. Grote followed close behind, with nine total kills for the night.

The Huskies have a midday Sunday match on the docket against UCLA in Los Angeles, which is set for 3 p.m.

