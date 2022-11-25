Huskies fall to Cougars in three close sets

With two of the strongest offenses in volleyball going head to head — and a rivalry title on the line — the No. 24 Washington volleyball team was going to need to bring the best of what it's known for to close out the season with a win over No. 25 Washington State.

The Huskies, while solid on offense, struggled to keep up with the Cougars’ defense Friday evening in their second Apple Cup match of the season, and fell to WSU 3-0.

Set one began with the two teams going back and forth, remaining within a point or two of one another. Even when the Cougars’ (22-9, 14-6 Pac-12) third block of the set put them ahead of the Huskies (20-10, 12-8 Pac-12) by three, the Huskies kept making plays to keep themselves well within range of taking the lead.

The Huskies did just that when an attack by senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman found the floor on the WSU side of the court, and the Huskies went ahead, 13-12.

The first lead didn’t last long, as WSU found a way to get three back-to-back points, a kill, and an ace by WSU senior outside hitter Pia Timmer, who is tenth in the Pac-12 in kills per set.

Another response by the Washington team quickly unfolded as UW scored five unanswered points with a pair of kills by senior middle blocker Marin Grote and a couple of great defensive efforts.

Ahead 19-16, the Huskies allowed the Cougars to bring the set to a tie, and the set remained extremely close until the end.

Washington was the first team to bring it to a set point, but the Cougars went on to earn two set points of their own before Grote sent an attack out of bounds and the Cougars took set one, 27-25.

In the second set, the two teams started out evenly matched until the Washington State defense put together a few plays that allowed it to pass Washington, 13-9.

Sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush helped the Huskies in a comeback effort with a few strong kills, but the Cougars managed to stay in front.

Later into the set, the Huskies made a couple of errors that put the Cougars ahead,19-16, and forced a Washington timeout.

After the timeout, Washington’s offense made consistently solid plays, but the team eventually slipped up, and allowed a kill by WSU that brought the set to its first set point, 24-22.

The Huskies challenged the Cougars, going on to score three consecutive points including back-to-back service aces by senior setter Ella May Powell, and earned a set point of its own.

After a WSU timeout, the Cougars put down a kill, followed by two incredible defensive efforts that gave them the set, 27-25.

It was no surprise that, in set three, the Huskies and the Cougars were once again neck and neck.

While both teams put up solid efforts on the offensive side of the ball, the WSU defense continued to outplay Washington’s — as it had been doing all night. The Cougars had 11 blocks compared to Washington’s five by the middle of set three, and they ended up with 14 total.

When the teams were tied at 14 apiece, Washington State broke ahead of Washington, scoring four points compared to Washington’s one and causing head coach Keegan Cook to take a time out.

It wasn’t long before UW took its second timeout of the set, as WSU’s offense, led by Timmer and sophomore Kate Ryan, extended the lead further and continued to pose challenges for Washington.

The Huskies adjusted following the timeout as Hoffman was able to land a pair of attacks on the WSU court to bring the score to 21-18. It wasn’t enough to catch up to the Cougars, though, as they continued to push past the Huskies with great execution on both sides of the ball.

Cook challenged the play that earned the Cougars the set point, 24-20, but the call stood and the Cougars remained one point away from the match victory.

Hoffman fought off the set point with a kill, but couldn’t dig out an attack by the Cougars, who won the final point and the set, 25-20.

In its last regular season match, Washington struggled to work around the tough WSU defense, causing it to drop the second Apple Cup match after sweeping the Cougars earlier this season.

The Huskies will await the selection show this weekend which will reveal their postseason fate.

The selection show is set for Sunday, Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

Reach reporter Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

