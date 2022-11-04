Oregon sweeps Washington volleyball in three sets

The first of two games in a quick trip to the Oregon schools went quicker than the Washington volleyball team had hoped for.

In just three quick sets, Oregon easily swept UW, as the Huskies failed to notch 20 points in a single set.

Having defeated Oregon in Seattle less than a month prior, the trip south didn’t treat UW quite as well.

The Huskies’ paltry hit percentage of .152 on the afternoon did more than enough to tell the story, in contrast to the Ducks’ .402 hit percentage.

Set 1

The Huskies (16-7, 8-5 Pac-12) never found their footing in the first set, as the Ducks (15-5, 9-3 Pac-12) opened the match on a 6-0 scoring run. UW attempted to pull itself out of the hole, but a .034 hit percentage won’t win many sets.

Oregon marginally increased its lead throughout the opening set, and ultimately, won it, 25-13, in the most lopsided set of the evening.

Set 2

In contrast to set one, UW began the second set in a respectable fashion. The Huskies opened with an 11-10 lead, thanks in large part to four kills by senior Claire Hoffman.

A period of going back-and-forth with Oregon ensued, but not for long. The Ducks began to pull away with kills, and the Huskies had to burn a timeout with a 21-16 deficit. The timeout wasn’t enough to reverse their fortunes, and an attack error by Hoffman provided the final point to Oregon as the set ended 25-19.

Set 3

The Huskies kept it relatively close in the third set, but after an 8-8 tie, the Ducks held the lead the entire way.

It was the best hitting performance for UW in the match, .241, but it was still nowhere near a high enough clip to remain competitive.

Just one UW player, senior Marin Grote, finished with double-digit kills, tallying 10, in the 25-18 loss.

Washington stays in Oregon to face Oregon State Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

