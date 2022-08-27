Washington ends two-day Arkansas series with a win

Less than a day after opening its season with a loss to unranked Arkansas, the No. 8 Washington volleyball team flipped the score Saturday to end the afternoon in Fayetteville with a 3-1 win.

What didn’t click for the Huskies (1-1) in their Friday loss clicked in the second matchup against the Razorbacks (1-1), with the first few minutes of the game suggesting that the Huskies had worked out some of the kinks from the day before.

Though the Razorbacks ended up winning a thrilling first set, which went all the way to 27-25, it was clear more things were going right for the Huskies, namely the block and outside hitting consistency. After the first, Washington didn’t give up a set.

In the second, Washington capitalized on Arkansas’ total struggle on offense to win a deceive 25-13. AU only managed a .091 hitting percentage in the set as UW blew ahead with .579 hitting, five blocks, and five aces.

Washington found some energy and got a set on the board, but Arkansas remained tough competition for the majority of the day as scores inched from tie to tie throughout the rest match. Both teams stayed neck and neck in the third and fourth, especially keeping up with one another in out-of-system long rallies.

But Washington was able to pull away in the final points of the last two sets, winning 25-20 and 25-23 respectively to take the four-set win.

One of the biggest differences between the weekend’s win and loss was the offensive leadership from senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman, who ended Saturday with 22 kills — which more than doubled her contributions from Friday — and three aces.

Led by Hoffman, the offense was able to strike down all day for a .351 overall hitting percentage. Sophomore outside hitter Madi Endlsey was right with Hoffman in putting pressure on the Arkansas defense, which in the end couldn’t keep up with an in-rhythm UW team.

Along with improved hitting, defensive adjustments on the back and front row gave Washington necessary control over Arkansas, especially in the later sets. Razorback aces went from four in the first set, to one in the second, to zero in the third and fourth, and as the Huskies got under impressive serving and continued to keep the initial hits alive, they were able to limit Razorback scoring runs.

Coming off the split series with mixed feelings, Washington continues with its non-conference schedule on the road next week at the Pac-12/Big Ten challenge in Boulder, Colorado. UW will play Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Illinois on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com.

