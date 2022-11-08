Washington rebounds with four-set win over Oregon State

After being swept for the second time this season at the hands of No. 16 Oregon, the No. 19 Washington volleyball team got the redemption it was looking for with a 3-1 win Sunday afternoon.

Things looked rocky during the start of Sunday’s match, with back and forth play bringing the teams to a 6-6 tie early in set one. But after that, the first set was all Washington, as it broke away for a massive scoring run.

Contributions from across the court, combined with a pair of service aces from redshirt freshman outside hitter Audra Wilmes, put together ten unanswered points for the Huskies (17-7, 9-5 Pac-12) in the middle of the set.

The minimal response from OSU was not nearly enough to catch up with Washington, which took the first set 25-10, after a kill by senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman finished things off.

A slower start to the second set for Washington included two reception errors by Hoffman within Oregon State’s first seven points. The Beavers (7-17, 2-12 Pac-12) held a solid lead throughout most of the set, but they didn’t take set two without pressure from the Huskies.

A service error by OSU and a kill by Hoffman narrowed the scoring gap, which continued to shrink after sophomore middle blocker Sophie Summers scored two points following a Washington timeout. The Huskies nearly kept within reach of the Beavers, but lost hold of a breakthrough towards the end to drop set two, 25-23.

The Huskies continued to find ways around the Beavers’ defense, especially senior middle blocker Marin Grote, who recorded three kills in the third set.

Washington’s blocking — a piece of its game that has been lacking in recent matches —started to shine in the third. As a team, UW recorded 13 blocks against OSU Sunday afternoon.

Washington continued to push past Oregon State through the remainder of set three, and an ace by Powell finished off the third set with a convincing 25-13 Washington win.

After a steady UW lead was quickly dissolved by an OSU run which stole the lead, Wilmes responded with a kill, but the Beavers continued to narrowly stay on top.

Trailing 20-18, Washington brought the set to a tie at 20 with a kill by senior outside hitter Shannon Crenshaw and an attack error by OSU middle blocker Kinley Swan.

The Beavers paused the match with a time out, and the teams continued to trade points. Near the end of the fourth, Wilmes executed her fifth and final service ace. Hoffman solidified the Huskies’ win with her eighteenth kill of the match.

Improved defense and consistent hitting (.381 overall) brought the Huskies a much needed victory over the Beavers. Washington continues its road trip next week, facing Arizona on Friday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

Reach reporter Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

