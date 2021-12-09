Washington’s season ends with reverse sweep to Texas in Sweet Sixteen

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. High 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 43F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.