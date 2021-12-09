Washington’s season ends with reverse sweep to Texas in Sweet Sixteen

Leading 15-10 in the third set with a two-set cushion, everything was going right for the 15th-seeded Washington volleyball team in its Sweet Sixteen match of the NCAA tournament against No. 2 Texas.
But then after a Longhorn timeout, everything changed.
Texas went on a 7-1 run to take a 17-16 lead, sending Gregory Gym into a frenzy as the home side took back the momentum on its way to pulling off three straight sets and a reverse sweep of Washington on Thursday night (25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 9-25, 9-15).
Not only did the timeout in the third set represent the change in momentum after a dominant start from the Huskies (26-5, 17-3 Pac-12), but it quite literally marked the midpoint in a match that turned on its head statistically.
After the Huskies won the first two sets by a combined score of 50-39, the post-timeout dominance from the Longhorns (27-1, 15-1 Big 12) commenced, as they dominated for the remainder of the match, outscoring UW 55-25.
Washington’s hitting percentage completely fell off a cliff after the first two sets.
UW hit .400 in the opening two sets, and in the third set alone was hitting .500 with a 12-7 lead, but then UT found an answer with its block and a scrambling defense, as UW’s hitting in the third set fell all the way down to .154 by the time the set was all said in done.
From there, the Longhorns out-performed the Huskies in every way, hitting .500 in the fourth set to the Huskies’ -.036, running away with the set at 25-9.
UW had no answer for UT outside hitter Logan Eggleston, who recorded 20 kills on .441 hitting, leading the Longhorns in a comfortable fifth set, which they took 15-9, ending the Huskies’ season in Austin, Texas.
Before the third set collapse, Washington was playing extremely well.
Junior setter Ella May Powell was on-point early on, leading the Huskies on a 9-0 scoring run in the first set behind her strong serve, a set UW would eventually take 25-19.
Along with Powell’s consistency from the service line, everything else worked well for the Huskies in the first set, hitting .387. Freshman outside hitter Emoni Bush closed off the set with a kill to give UW a boost heading into set number two.
It looked like Texas was going to respond immediately, opening a 4-1 lead, but Washington again found its groove behind some nearly flawless hitting.
Hitting .414 in the second set, UW again dominated, winning 25-20. Senior outside hitter Samatha Drechsel led the UW attack, surpassing double-digit kills by the time the second set was over.
The third set began in the same fashion, as UW hit .500 to open a 12-7 lead, but just when it looked like the Huskies were going to run away with the match, the Longhorns proved why they have only lost one match all season.
Washington comes up short of matching last season’s Final Four run, and will have to replace three seniors in Drechsel, libero Emma Calle, and middle blocker Lauren Sanders.
