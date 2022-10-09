Washington volleyball capitalizes in match against Oregon, climbs to top of Pac-12 standings

Sunday evening’s game was going to require coordination, composure, and communication from the No. 16 Washington volleyball team in order to beat No. 12 Oregon, its conference opponent with solid defense, strong attacking, and an All-American who consistently performs on both sides of the ball.

In a long and intense five-set match, the Huskies were able to put together all of that and more to defeat the Ducks, 3-2.

From the first serve, it was apparent that Washington’s patience in attacking and communication on defense was going to be a recipe for success. Great defensive positioning, combined with varying ball distribution, kept the Oregon defense on its toes, and muted its threat all game.

After four hard fought battles, the Huskies (13-3, 5-1 Pac-12) needed to put their best efforts forward in order to come back from losing sets three and four. They began by taking a huge lead over the Ducks (10-4, 4-2 Pac-12), which included five points in a row at the jump.

“In the end, that opening run was a big deal, just to give us a cushion there” head coach Keegan Cook said. “To create [that], with our defense right away against one of the best outside hitters in the conference, that was a big deal.”

An important factor in the win Sunday was the Huskies’ ability to contain Oregon senior, All-American Brooke Nuneviller. She underperformed in the first set, with only one kill and four errors. The rest of her game improved, however, and played a huge role in the Ducks’ comeback, but it wasn’t enough to help Oregon take the win.

Washington was able to come out on top of some incredible rallies in set one, including one that ended in a kill by sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush. Bush was a consistently powerful attacker, and has been making a difference in helping her team minimize the effect of senior outside hitter Madi Endsley’s absence.

“We needed a little bit of everything from everyone,” Cook said. “And I think we got that.”

Redshirt freshman outside hitter Audra Wilmes also continued to step up for the Huskies since coming in for the injured Endsley. She made an impactful kill in the middle of set one, setting the energy in the crowd ablaze, and forcing Oregon to take a time out. Wilmes ended up with five kills this game.

“What she did offensively and what she did for the service line, it's a really big performance for a young player,” Cook said. “They have to do it when the moment shows up and she did.”

The Huskies came out on top of the Ducks 25-20 in set one.

The story of set two begins a little bit more slowly than the one preceding, as the two teams were neck and neck for over half of the set. The Washington defense struggled to position themselves early on against the Oregon attackers.

Both teams presented a challenge to its opponent’s defense, until Washington scored four consecutive points after being tied at 16 apiece. It was at this point that Oregon’s defense began to crumble, and never fully came back in set two.

The Huskies took the second set from the Ducks, winning it 25-18.

Both teams came into the third set ready to compete. In another close one, Washington wasn’t able to find a way to make it happen. Near the end of the set, an extensive rally went in favor of Oregon, and brought the set to a match point. This is where Nuneviller delivered a serve that couldn't be dug out by senior outside hitter Shannon Crenshaw.

Set four for the Ducks looked a lot like set one for the Huskies. The Huskies had to fight fatigue and diminishing momentum in order to leave set four victorious. With a critical match point on the line, Oregon’s Colby Neal and Morgan Lewis leaped up and blocked an attack from Bush, ending the set in an Oregon victory.

Washington was looking to make a few adjustments in the fifth to come back from back-to-back set losses.

“We talked about aggression,” Cook said. “Making sure that we’re really courageous and are taking good hard swings in moments that are a little nerve wracking”.

They did just that, with several attackers finding a way past the Ducks’ defense, solidifying the set and the match for the Huskies.

Washington heads back on the road for its next match against Utah on Friday, Oct.14 at 6 p.m.

Reach contributing writer Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com.

