Washington volleyball falls short against No. 8 Stanford

The No. 19 Washington volleyball team had its sights set on keeping its winning streak alive and defeating conference-leader No. 8 Stanford on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskies put up a fight, but were unable to come up with enough in Sunday’s final moments as they fell to the Cardinal, 3-2.

“I told [the team] that we’re making more of the plays that we need to make,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “But just not enough of them.”

Early on, Washington made some uncharacteristic mistakes that turned to be especially costly. For example, the UW defense struggled to protect against Stanford opposite Kendall Kipp and the rest of the the Pac-12 leaders, who hit 0.448 in the first set.

Stanford setter Kami Miner challenged the Huskies (16-6, 8-4 Pac-12) with consistent serving pressure and varied ball distribution. She ended the first set with 13 total assists.

On top of a struggling defense, Washington failed to get any sort of scoring momentum going in set one, as its only two scoring runs consisted of just two points a piece.

Washington’s short-lived responses in the first set caused it to fall short, 25-18.

But from the first serve of set two, the Huskies were almost unrecognizable, especially from behind the line.

“You gotta serve and serve receive all the way through,” Cook said. “In the sets that we won, I thought we were really aggressive from the service line.”

On top of stronger serving, senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman tallied six kills in the second set compared to the first, where her handful of strong swings struggled to make a significant impact.

Stanford’s score crept up on Washington’s briefly in set two, but never found a way to make it past the Huskies, who found three times as many runs as they did in the first.

Washington continued to take over the match in set three, as Hoffman and senior outside hitter Shannon Crenshaw frequently found gaps in the rear of Stanford’s court.

After a quick run by Stanford put it within reach of Washington, Crenshaw kept Washington ahead after drawing a touch in the back of the Stanford side. The senior has been playing significantly more in recent matches since making her gradual return from injury.

Later in the third set, the Cardinal (16-4, 11-1 Pac-12) caught up to the Huskies with a strong defensive play and back-to-back kills by Stanford outside hitter Caitie Baird, which brought the score to 20 points apiece.

Sophomore middle blocker Sophie Summers put Washington ahead for the second time with a kill, and then, it was the UW defense that denied Baird her next two attacking attempts and earned Washington a 23-20 lead.

The set was secured by Washington, 25-23, after Hoffman sent a powerful attack to the back of the court, and drew a touch by a Stanford player.

But as quickly as the UW side lit up, its brief, inspiring flame was almost immediately put out. As Hoffman and the Huskies continued to pressure the Cardinal’s defense, they broke away, and earned a seven-point lead. Unable to regain the lost ground, Washington lost set four, 25-18.

The fourth set had been the beginning of the end, and by the fifth, the Huskies were not able to get anything going offensively. The Cardinal’s defense showed up and completely protected, only once letting an attack from the Huskies hit the ground.

The Huskies earned a slim five points in the fifth set, with four of them coming from Stanford service errors. The fifth set went to the Cardinal, 15-5, to end the day.

Amid the dreary day, a bright spot for the Husky record books came as senior setter Ella May Powell earned the school record in service aces during Sunday’s set four. She now has 5,865 career service aces.

The Huskies head out of town to the Oregon schools this weekend, with their next match against No. 18 Oregon on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

Reach reporter Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

