Washington volleyball falls to Arizona State in tough five-set match

Friday night's matchup against Arizona State was one most would expect to be secured by the nationally-ranked No. 15 Washington volleyball team.

But Friday night told a different story than the rest of the season, as the Huskies’ (14-5, 6-3 Pac-12) inconsistent serving and struggling defense led to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Sun Devils.

It was apparent from the first set that something was not quite clicking with the UW defense. A handful of errors and a few missed digging attempts set the tone for a defense that failed to protect against an ASU offense which out-attacked UW throughout the entire night.

“They really put us in tough situations,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “They touched a lot of balls, dug a lot of balls, and that led us to make some hitting errors”.

Not a lot went right for the Huskies on Friday night, who also had difficulty serving.

“Our serving consistency throughout the night [ranged] from good to really bad,” Cook said. “We need our serve to keep us steady and that wasn’t there”.

The Huskies left the match with a total of 16 service errors, their most in a match all season.

Set one was dropped by Washington after an attempt to get a run going near the end of the set. A close call was challenged by Cook, and reversed in favor of Washington, but the change wasn’t enough to give Washington what it needed.

The 25-21 loss came after true freshman Kate Morin struggled to receive a tough serve from Arizona State outside hitter Geli Cyr. The ball left the court and the Sun Devils (10-11, 4-5 Pac-12) took the set.

The next set was an improvement for the Huskies compared to the one that came before it.

Senior middle blocker Marin Grote was at the forefront of the Huskies’ response, leading her team in circumventing the ASU defense which had been giving UW trouble all night.

Grote contributed five points to her team’s total in set one, including one that was earned after Grote and senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman finished off an extensive rally with a block that brought the energy in the arena to a maximum.

Following a terrific kill by the All-American, senior setter Ella May Powell set sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush up at the net for an attack to the back of the ASU court, which brought up a set point for Washington.

Arizona State took a time out, but the attempt to slow down Washington’s momentum was not successful, and the Huskies walked away with the second set, 26-24.

It took until the middle of set three for UW to break ahead of ASU for the first time in the set, following a solo block from Grote.

But the tide turned, and as ASU was trailing 24-22, more unreliable defense from Washington and four kills by Cyr gave the set to the Sun Devils, 26-24.

A new Washington team came to the court in set four. The Huskies kept the service errors to a minimum, and were even able to execute a few aces in this set.

“I liked how assertive we were in the fourth set,” Cook said. “I just [told the team], “Keep serving like that, keep being assertive here.”

Set four was completely controlled by UW. Powell distributed the ball well, and a quick, combined team effort put the Huskies ahead early.

The final set went back and forth to decide the match. Washington’s serving peaked in this set, something it had been missing all night. It wasn’t enough to come out with a win, though, as the Sun Devils finished things off with a kill by Cyr and a disappointing net violation which decided the set and the game.

Next up for Washington is another home match against Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 23 at noon at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Reach reporter Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

