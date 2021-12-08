What they say: Talking Longhorn volleyball with The Daily Texan

After winning the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, the 15th-seeded Washington volleyball team has a big task ahead. In order to advance to the quarterfinals, Washington must beat Texas, who is seeded second overall and has only lost one match this entire season.
Before the Huskies’ Sweet Sixteen match in Austin on Thursday, The Daily spoke with Jordan Mitchell, a sports reporter at The Daily Texan, to get her perspective on the Longhorns.
Q: Who have been the standout players for Texas this season?
Mitchell: “It’s really easy to say that Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields are probably the standout players, because they’re hitting at such a high efficiency. Eggleston just got her second consecutive Big 12 Player of the Year award and Fields has really gotten more efficient — she’s not making nearly as many attack errors. But I do think that it’s definitely important to talk about the improvement that we’ve seen in middle blockers. [Texas] has three really good ones in Molly Phillips, Brionne Butler, and Asjia O’Neal.”
Q: Texas faced a top team in Baylor twice earlier on in the season, winning 3-0 and losing 3-1. What did you see from the team in those matches?
Mitchell: “It was a really crazy intense atmosphere, and both teams probably played their best that they did all season. Honestly, I don’t think Texas really made many mistakes other than from the service line … I think the atmosphere that was there and [Texas] trying to serve so hard [led to] 20-21 service errors in that game. Honestly, the service errors aside, both teams played incredibly well, and it’s really evident that Texas plays best when the lights shine the brightest; so it definitely will be interesting to see this matchup versus Washington because [Washington is] obviously a very talented team.”
Q: Texas made it all the way to the finals last season — how has the team improved since then?
Mitchell: “Something that I’ve definitely seen is some of [UT’s] newer players just really stepping up, especially Melanie Parra; her serving game has been so phenomenal just because it gets opponents out of system. Texas has always been a great serving team, but she definitely adds so much firepower. Then, transfer Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres subs in occasionally for setter Jhenna Gabriel. Saige is really good at getting those easy kills and blocking as well as setting, so whenever you’re going through the rotation and it’s a clutch point during the game, the coach will throw Saige in there and will come out of the game with three or four blocks … The depth [Texas] has and utilizes definitely has a huge impact. I just think that [the Longhorns] have that many more X-factor players that other opponents can’t scheme for.”
Q: What is the biggest strength of this Texas team?
Mitchell: “I think the biggest strength is honestly the core of middle blockers. People always talk about outside hitters Skylar Fields and Logan Eggleston, but the front row and the middle blockers are always playing so competitively, [and UT’s] setter is really good at establishing that three pass option — no matter which one of them gets the ball, they can make the play. They just hit so hard and their volleyball IQ is absolutely phenomenal … [The Longhorns] aren’t necessarily known as a blocking team, but mid-season they just started racking up all of these blocks, especially with Brionne Butler and Asjia O’Neal bringing it. It’s just been really cool to watch the front row just establish their dominance over opposition.”
Q: What is the biggest weakness on this Texas team?
Mitchell: “Honestly, I think the biggest weakness is probably the back row defense, because it’s just really inconsistent. The coach is always stressing the serve and pass game and just getting down to those fundamentals. But especially when things get really loud and they have less experienced players in the back, it just yields a lot of miscommunication … With a really elite team like Washington, I could definitely see [Washington] picking at [UT’s] defense, especially less experienced players like Melanie Parra, to get a lot of easy points.”
Q: Score prediction?
Mitchell: “I think that this match goes to five sets and Texas just barely edges it out. I think [Texas] definitely drops the first set.”
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.