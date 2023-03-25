Walk-off home run lifts Washington over Arizona in doubleheader

After Friday night’s game was postponed in the third inning due to rain, it took just one day for Washington to win the series over Arizona.

Saturday’s doubleheader began with a pitcher’s duel in the first game, which culminated in a 3-1 victory for UW. The second game provided much more drama, with a slugfest at the start turning silent until fifth-year outfielder Madison Huskey’s heroics in the seventh.

Meylan dominates in Game 1 win

It seems that a break was just what the Huskies (24-6, 5-3 Pac-12) needed.

Washington resumed their Friday game against Arizona on Saturday afternoon, with a dominant outing from freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan earning a hard-fought 3-1 victory.

Friday’s matchup was postponed in the bottom of the third after an extensive rain delay, leading to a Saturday doubleheader that began in the third inning. Both teams had to shake off some rust, but UW broke a scoreless tie in the fifth and held on to get back in the win column.

The first two and a half innings saw little action, with neither team registering a hit. Meylan was in cruise control for the Huskies, striking out six batters in the first three innings and stifling the Wildcats (20-11, 3-5 Pac-12) before the game was rained out and postponed to Saturday.

The time off didn’t slow Meylan down, who remained lights-out on Saturday. Meylan pitched a gem, striking out 10 and giving up just one hit in a complete-game outing. The freshman has had a torrid start to her collegiate career, but Saturday was arguably her best game yet, holding an Arizona offense averaging over eight runs per game to just one on the day.

After averaging less than two runs per game against No. 3 UCLA last week, UW’s offense once again struggled to get going early, with runners failing to reach first base over the first two innings. Despite loading the bases in the bottom of the third, no one could reach home, as sophomore catcher Olivia Johnson struck out to end the inning, thus keeping the game scoreless.

In the fifth, the Wildcats gave the Huskies a scare, loading the bases on two walks and a one-out error. Meylan fought back, drawing a fielder’s choice and a strikeout to escape the jam and keep her no-hitter alive through five.

UW finally broke through in the bottom of the frame, with its veteran players delivering to get on the board. After freshman outfielder Brooklyn Carter singled and stole second, fifth-year outfielder Sami Reynolds and Huskey came through with back-to-back doubles to give Washington a 2-0 lead heading into the sixth inning.

Meylan’s no-hit bid came to a close after Arizona led off the top of the sixth inning with a single. Two sacrifice groundouts brought a runner to third, and a wild pitch by Meylan got away from Johnson, allowing UA to score and cut into UW’s lead.

The Huskies got the run right back in the bottom of the frame, with fifth-year infielder SilentRain Espinoza doubling to bring sophomore Kinsey Fiedler around and return Washington’s two-run lead.

Meylan finished off the Wildcats in a stress-free seventh inning. Following her 10th strikeout of the game, a two-out single by Arizona was overturned on video review to end the game and give Washington a series-opening victory.

Huskies win Game 2 in walk-off fashion

The Wildcats wasted no time getting to junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez (11-3), with a first-inning RBI single providing an early 1-0 lead.

But, the lead wouldn’t last long. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Reynolds saw a fastball down the plate and blasted it past the right field wall to even the score at 1-1.

Freshman utility player Alana Johnson joined the home run party in the bottom of the second, sending one past the left-field wall after a two-out single by sophomore infielder Rylee Holtorf. Johnson’s sixth home run of the season gave UW a 3-1 lead, and the damage was enough for UA to pull its starting pitcher after just 1.2 innings of work.

The Wildcats came back with two runs of their own in the third to erase the Huskies’ early lead. Back-to-back two-out RBIs knotted the score at 3-3 and quieted the crowd at Husky Softball Stadium. The inning would be the last for Lopez, who finished the day with six hits and three earned runs in 3.0 innings.

UW loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the frame with a walk, hit-by-pitch, and a bunt that beat the throw. Despite promise, Washington failed to bring anyone home, as three straight pop-outs lost a golden opportunity to blow the game open.

Both offenses fell silent afterward, with no runners for either team making it past first base until the seventh inning.

Arizona posed a serious threat to take the lead in the seventh, with two-out walks and an error by Espinoza loading the bases. However, senior reliever Kelley Lynch was able to escape the jam, striking out Jasmine Perezchica to give the Huskies a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the inning.

Huskey took full advantage, knocking her team-leading ninth home run of the season over the center field wall to provide UW with its second win of the day and a series win over UA.

Washington goes for the series sweep on Sunday, March 25, at noon.

