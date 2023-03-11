Walk-off homer boosts Huskies to series deciding victory

An immaculate start to the season continued to roll along for the Washington baseball team Saturday afternoon.

But in the top of the ninth, Utah was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The game was tied at three, and UW’s 10 game win streak was in jeopardy of being snapped.

That didn’t happen, thanks to high-performing freshman Sam DeCarlo.

DeCarlo emerged as the hero of the day with a walk-off home run, vaulting the Huskies to a series-clinching victory, 4-3. The game-winning dinger couldn’t have come at a better time, with two outs already on the board in the bottom of the ninth inning.

“I was trying really hard to keep an even keel,” DeCarlo said. “I was just going up, trying to put up a good at bat. I was geared up for a heater — I wanted to put it over the wall, and it just worked out.”

Head coach Jason Kelly believes that DeCarlo has done more than enough to not only keep himself in the lineup, but also be a huge contributing force to the team as the season progresses.

“He’s been unbelievable," Kelly said about DeCarlo. “Every time that we thought early in the season that he was gonna start to falter, he gets a big hit, makes a great play. We know he’s going to take great swings, he hits the fastball well, so we can trust him in those moments.”

Action was slow at first, with 1-2-3 opening inning for starting pitcher Stu Flesland followed by a leadoff double from sophomore Cam Clayton. However, scoring remained stagnant for the time being.

A third-inning pitching error berthed the Utes (6-8, 0-2 Pac-12) with their first run. A twin killing on the Huskies’ (12-2, 2-0 Pac-12) end produced the two outs they needed to end the inning, but Utah had already tacked on another run, and a 2-0 lead.

A two-bagger from Simpson to right field unleashed the momentum that was needed to match Utah in the fourth inning. Two subsequent pop-flies from redshirt junior Johnny Tincher and junior Coby Morales brought Simpson around the bases to score the team’s first run. Sophomore AJ Guerrero proceeded to single, and junior Michael Brown put him in scoring position with a walk. Redshirt junior Michael Snyder then brought Guerrero home with a double down right field to tie the game up at two runs.

UW’s third run came off the bat of Simpson in the fifth frame, who cashed in on his sixth homer of the season to put Washington up, 3-2.

Redshirt junior starter Stu Flesland III remained stable up until the eighth inning, when he was relieved by freshman Sam Boyle. Cheers erupted through Husky Ballpark as a Utah baserunner was caught red-handed stealing second base, as Tincher gunned him down from behind the plate.

Redshirt sophomore right-hander Case Matter entered the diamond to close out for Boyle in the ninth inning. Boyle had given up a couple of base hits, and the pressure really started to build as one of Matter’s pitches barely hit a Utah batter. The bases were loaded, and the Utes scored their third run following a challenge to make things neck-and-neck once more.

However, this late-inning mishap did not phase the Huskies, as Matter and his teammates trekked through the rest of the inning without any additional blunders. And, of course, DeCarlo kept his cool and took care of business as he approached the plate during that late-game, high-stakes at-bat.

“When that happens in the ninth, you can get down, and you can kind of let it go, and Case did a good job of finishing the ninth inning, which is hard to do as a closer when you give up that tying run,” Kelly said. “He did a good job of keeping his composure after the long break, and getting that last strikeout.

UW’s pitchers raked in five combined strikeouts for the day, while the offense collected eight hits overall. Nothing explosive came on either end, but everyone did just enough to power through all of the ups and downs that the afternoon saw.

“It’s a team effort,” DeCarlo said. “The dugout was great today. Wherever momentum shifts back and forth, we just have to keep a level head, and try to get it back on our side.”

With two wins under its belt in conference play, Washington will look to nab the series sweep as it plays Utah for a third and final time Sunday. The team came into the weekend with the fewest errors in the Pac-12, in addition to the best fielding percentage in the league and the fourth best fielding percentage in the country.

“It’s hard to sweep a team,” Kelly said. “So we’re gonna come out, and we’re gonna throw the kitchen sink at them, just like they will, and hopefully play the game the same way. No expectations of winning the game, but just playing the game really well; and if we do that, we’ve got a chance to win.”

The Huskies’ first Pac-12 series finale will be played at 12:05 p.m. at Husky Ballpark. Another home stint against Rhode Island is on the docket for the following weekend.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.