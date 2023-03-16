Washington advances in WNIT after decisive second half

The Washington women’s basketball team isn’t ready to call it a season just yet.

It made that abundantly clear in the first round of the WNIT Thursday night, overcoming a sluggish first half and advancing with a 61-46 victory over San Francisco.

After two weeks without games following UW’s Pac-12 Tournament loss, a slow first half produced a halftime score of 19 apiece. It was the second half, however, when the Huskies (16-14, 7-11 Pac-12) took command of the game, erupting for 42 points in front of their home crowd while holding the Dons (19-13, 9-9 WCC) to just 17 points in the half.

“We were overly selfless in the first half — we were passing up shots that are our strengths,” head coach Tina Langley said. “When you practice for two weeks, you’re looking at ‘how do you get your absolute best shot out of your offense all the time.’ But there are good shots along the way that you should take.”

In the second half, UW began taking those shots, and they cashed in on a large number of them to open up a lead. After the Dons took a 27-24 lead, the Huskies erupted for the final six minutes of the quarter with a 17-4 run, and took a 41-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter brought more of the same, as UW posted 20 points and cruised ahead to a 15-point victory. In the second half, the Huskies shot 56% from the field and 50% from three, significant increases from their modest first half.

“We were just knocking the rust off,” senior guard Haley Van Dyke said. “We know we can shoot, we’ve been in the gym the past six months getting our shots up. So it’s being confident in each other, and telling each other to shoot it.”

Their confidence shown in the second half as they fed off the Hec Ed crowd and continued to gradually expand their lead.

“I think we were just excited to be out there in front of our fans, for another opportunity to keep playing,” sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels said. “We just came out for the second half, and started playing more like us.”

Daniels put up a statline that was much like herself, with a double-double of 14 points to go alongside 11 rebounds.

“I think it was obvious we had the height advantage,” Daniels said. “I think we just kind of wanted to pick on their post a little bit, try to push them out, but also being in a lot of gaps, that also helped a lot. I think just offensive and defensive rebounding at the end of the day, just trying to out-rebound them.”

That rebounding advantage, which UW won 46 to 33, proved to be especially critical as the shots wouldn’t fall for San Francisco. The Dons shot just 27% overall, and 20.8% from three.

For UW, Van Dyke also reached double figures with 12 points, and freshman Hannah Stines had 10 points on 3-3 shooting.

Even though their NCAA Tournament hopes were dashed with a narrow loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament, the Huskies still have some hardware to play for in the WNIT, and they haven’t taken the opportunity for granted.

“Through the last week and a half, you could see the growth of each individual player,” Langley said. “When each person got an opportunity, they were ready because of how hard they’ve worked the last week and a half.”

In the WNIT’s 64-team format, the win advances UW to the round of 32, where it will play New Mexico at a date and time TBD, at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

