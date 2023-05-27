Washington advances to Women's College World Series with Super Regionals sweep

In its final home game of the season, the No. 5 Washington softball team shined under the sun to advance to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) with a 2-0 victory and a Super Regionals sweep over No. 22 Louisiana.

“This is extra special, I think, for this group in a lot of ways,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “For me, personally, this is the last group that was with my parents, and for how big of a deal my parents have been to this program and to my life, and when we won that game on Sunday, I haven't really ever felt this, but I knew my parents were there.”

After the final out, the Huskies (43-13, 16-8 Pac-12) erupted in celebration on the field, sprinting to the Washington band in the outfield to dance in what was a very emotional moment for this group.

“I was so excited and happy that we pulled through,” junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez said. “'We’re going to OKC' was all that was going through my mind.”

When the Huskies were down by six runs in the Seattle Regional final, their confidence never wavered. After Saturday’s victory, the Huskies will now travel to Oklahoma City and compete in the WCWS for a national championship.

“We have this problem that every class goes [to the WCWS],” Tarr said. “But we also have this other problem that we are trying to win another national championship, and there is no better team to try and go do it than this group. They’re veterans, you can't teach five years of experience in this game, and we think the best is still to come ahead of us.”

Lopez (13-3) gave up plenty of singles to the Ragin’ Cajuns (50-16, 22-2 Sun Belt Conference) but consistently escaped each inning to keep them off the scoreboard. In six innings pitched, Lopez finished with seven strikeouts, seven hits, and a walk, but forced the Ragin’ Cajuns to go 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

“I feel more comfortable now [in clutch situations],” Lopez said. “In the beginning of the season, I was a little more hesitant of that, but I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better at taking it one batter at a time.”

The game remained scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when fifth-year Baylee Klingler ripped a one-out double to right center field. Fifth-year Sami Reynolds beat the throw on an infield single to advance junior pinch-runner Avery Hobson to third, and fifth-year Madison Huskey crushed a sacrifice fly to center field to give Washington a 1-0 lead.

“We just needed one,” Huskey said. “The fact that we got Avery to third makes it easy. I was just thinking to hit the ball far and high, and that's what happened.”

In the seventh inning, senior Kelley Lynch ripped a single to left-center field before being pinch ran by freshman Brooklyn Carter. After advancing to second on a groundout and third on a passed ball, Carter stole home plate with two outs to give Washington a crucial 2-0 lead.

“Brooklyn Carter coming in as a pinch runner and doing what Brooklyn Carter does,” Tarr said. “We know how big that second run was going into that inning.”

Adding a second insurance run was crucial for Washington in a one-run game, leaving Louisiana with more barriers to overcome to execute a comeback.

“I thought it was a gutsy play, and [Carter] executed it perfectly,” Louisiana head coach Gerry Glasco said. “It was such a gutsy call to get that extra insurance run.”

With the Huskies three outs away from their first WCWS berth since 2019, freshman Ruby Meylan came in and executed as she has all season. Meylan forced a quick 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout to send the Ragin’ Cajuns packing.

The Huskies will now face Utah or San Diego State in the first matchup of the Women’s College World Series, beginning Thursday, June 1.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

