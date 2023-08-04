Washington and Oregon voted into Big Ten Conference, leaving Pac-12 in 2024

In a historic move, the University of Washington and the University of Oregon will join the Big Ten Conference, leaving behind the 108-year-old Pac-12 Conference in its wake.

The decision comes after weeks of rumors about the future of Washington’s membership in the Pac-12, along with the health and viability of the conference itself.

A special late-night Board of Regents meeting on Thursday proved to be the death knell for the Pac-12’s hopes of convincing UW to remain in the conference, and on Friday afternoon, Washington and Oregon were officially voted into the Big Ten conference by the league’s presidents.

The mass exodus brings into question the viability of the Pac-12, with eight of the 12 schools departing for other conferences. Only Cal, Stanford, Oregon State, and Washington State remain behind following recent moves.

President Ana Mari Cauce released a statement shortly following the announcement.

“My top priority must be to do what is best for our student-athletes and our university,” Cauce said. “This move will help ensure a strong future for our athletics program.”

The Huskies move to the Big Ten Conference effective August 2, 2024.

