Washington baseball secures first home series win over Northern Colorado with doubleheader sweep

Two series wins down for the Washington baseball team with head coach Jason Kelly at the helm.

Immediately following a massive 32-7 home opener victory over visiting Northern Colorado, it would have been easy to lose focus. However, though-lower scoring, UW’s saturday-afternoon doubleheader proved to be successful nonetheless with a 6-0 shutout, which was followed by a 9-1 vanquish.

“Today, it started on the mound,” Kelly said. “Kiefer [Lord] and Stu [Flesland] really set the tone for our group. The offense was fine today — it wasn’t obviously the explosion we had yesterday, but knowing that those guys were going to throw strikes and command the ball and be competitive, I think those two guys set the tone for the club today.”

Kelly’s observation is spot-on — UW’s bats did not quite have the same magic touch as yesterday , save for a couple of home runs, in either of its matchups today. However, the first one breezed by, thanks in large part to a six hitless innings and a career-high 10 total strikeouts for junior right-handed pitcher Kiefer Lord.

18 batters took the plate to face Lord (2-0), who transferred to UW this year from Carleton College — and the same 18 never saw the light of day against his electric arm.

“It was awesome,” Lord said of his Washington debut. “It’s just such an awesome feeling, and it’s really cool to be here.”

Lord was very complimentary of his teammates’ consistent hitting, along with the way they proved themselves to be the better team throughout the day.

One base hit from the bat of sophomore AJ Guerrero, coupled with some unhinged pitching on the Bears’ (2-7) part resulted in an early 2-0 lead for the Huskies (8-2). Sophomore Cam Clayton and redshirt junior Johnny Tincher sent two back-to-back home runs flying to left field during the second inning, giving the Huskies a 4-0 lead. Tincher blasted another dinger to the exact same spot in the fourth to post the score at 5-0.

In the top seventh inning, freshman right-hander Grant Cunningham took the mound over, coming through with the save, allowed just one single hit slip away in the eighth,

Kelly has not been over the moon about the team’s overall pitching performance thus far, but he has acknowledged the upward trend.

One more run was tacked on in the bottom of the eighth with a two-bagger from junior Coby Morales and a base hit from redshirt junior Christian Dicochea. Cunningham did not let the one that unfortunate hit phase him, and mowed down the remaining three batters to establish the 6-0 win for Washington, along with two strikeouts of his own to close out.

UW holds on to take Game 2

Both teams went three and out in the first inning of the day’s second face-off as left-handed redshirt junior Stu Flesland III looked to expand on his career-high 10 strikeouts collected the previous weekend at San Jose State.

Flesland (2-0) did a fine job of that, and although he let six hits squeak through, his nine total strikeouts did not go unnoticed as the Huskies powered through with a 9-1 win in the second game of the doubleheader.

Washington’s players — young and old — continued to do their job across the board, with 13 total hits garnered, including two doubles from freshman standout Sam DeCarlo.

With a 4-0 advantage going into the fifth frame, a few more hits and a Northern Colorado throwing error gifted the Huskies with their fifth and sixth runs. The Bears landed their first and only hit of the entire day in the sixth inning.

Redshirt junior Will Simpson sent a rocket flying out to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the 2-RBI homer put eight runs on the board for Washington. Number nine came along in seventh, thanks to the handiwork of DeCarlo and redshirt juniors McKay Barney, and Michael Snyder.

“We do have a really good group — we’ve got guys like Johnny Tincher and Will Simpson and Michael Snyder that are on year four,” Kelly said. “And then we’ve got Cam Clayton at shortstop, who played every day as a freshman last year. And then we’ve got Sam DeCarlo, who’s a true freshman; so we kind of have the full range, but our internal leadership has been really good, so those young players are following a good model.”

UW finished strong under the direction of freshman Sam Boyle cakewalking the last two innings.

“Sam Boyle’s been great, Grant Cunningham’s been great, and Isaac Yeager wasn’t great yesterday, but he’s been great,” Kelly said of his younger pitchers. “We do have a good group of young pitchers who are getting great experience leading us into conference, and [who] may have bigger roles as we get to conference.”

The Huskies’ offensive leaders for the game included DeCarlo, who finished with 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, along with Simpson and Guerrero, who raked in two RBIs apiece.

With one game remaining this weekend, UW will look to secure the series sweep, with the finale to be played on Sunday at 1:05 pm.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

