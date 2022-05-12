Washington baseball to face USC in pursuit of postseason eligibility

Two weeks ago, the Washington baseball team appeared down for the count.
After enduring a brutal stretch of seven consecutive losses in April, the Huskies were on the outside looking in for the postseason conference tournament, which the top eight Pac-12 teams qualify for.
But after a pair of signature series wins at Husky Ballpark, where it took two of three games over Stanford and swept UCLA, Washington was given new life for its postseason aspirations.
With just one series remaining in conference play, Washington is in a tie for the critical eighth place with Cal, and sits .5 games behind Utah.
The late-season surge has been embraced by head coach Lindsay Meggs, as the Huskies hope they are hitting a stride just in the nick of time.
“I think we’re playing pretty well,” Meggs said. “You’re always trying to play your best baseball and that’s been our goal from the beginning. Whether it will be enough, we won’t know until it’s all said and done, but I like the way we’re playing.”
One key contributor to the recent success has been redshirt sophomore third baseman Michael Snyder, who has hit .379 with seven RBIs in the past eight games.
“I would say we’re starting to see good things happen as of late, which is a great thing,” Snyder said.
The final series of Pac-12 play will be on the road against USC, with heavy implications for UW this season.
The Huskies will need a series win to have a shot at extending their season, but, for now, they are focused on taking things one game at a time.
“They’re a good opponent, and it’ll be a big series for us,” Snyder said. “Just gotta hammer away, win a couple games, and have some fun.”
The Trojans sit in last place in the Pac-12 standings, but Meggs and the Huskies are not going to underestimate their opponent.
“USC is USC, go down there and you’re gonna have your hands full,” Meggs said. “Regardless, we’re going to go down there and do our thing and take our chances.”
After the USC series concludes on Sunday, Washington will have to wait to see the results unfold in the rest of the conference, with Cal taking on Utah on May 19, kicking off a series that will decide the Huskies’ postseason fate.
Snyder and his teammates are turning a blind eye to any external factors, focusing only on the task that lies ahead.
“I try not to [look at the standings],” Snyder said. “I know other guys try not to and standings are standings; it doesn’t really matter, so as long as we just stay focused [we’ll be alright].”
The Huskies will end their regular season with a non-conference slate, hosting California Baptist once before competing in a four-game set with Northern Colorado.
Washington has won 22 games on the season, already surpassing its total of 20 wins in 2021. The team will look to pad its record as a sign of growth under a new crop of players.
UW begins its pivotal series at USC on Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
