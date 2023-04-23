Washington beach volleyball snags win against Pepperdine, falls to Loyola Marymount

The No. 13 Washington beach volleyball team had a rollercoaster final regular season match, beginning with a win over No. 20 Pepperdine before falling to No. 5 Loyola Marymount later in the afternoon.

The way the Huskies (20-13) started against the Waves (16-21) would have led most to think there was little to no hope for their matches today.

Finishing first was duo junior Piper Monk-Heidrich and sophomore Kendall Mather, who were defeated by their Pepperdine opponents despite forcing them into a third set.

Soon after the early loss, sophomores Maeve Griffin and Shannon Gormally fell by way of two sets, 21-15, 21-13.

For the Huskies, all hope seemed lost with their rough start. However, the following three matches started to work in their favor.

Senior Teagan DeFalco and junior Mary Sinclair were the third match to finish, playing three sets in their early afternoon affair. The duo won their first set, 35-33, lost their second set, 21-16, and won the final set, 15-12.

That’s when seniors Natalie Robinson and Chloe Loreen pulled through and tilted the scoreboard in favor of Washington. The duo’s outing finished early after demolishing their Pepperdine opponents 21-11 in both the first and second sets.

The last duo to finish was seniors Paloma Bowman and Scarlett Dahl, who finished 21-17, 21-14.

In the two sides’ first official match, Washington came out triumphant, toppling Pepperdine, 3-2. The Huskies looked to carry the energy with them into the afternoon’s second match — this time against the Lions (25-8).

However, the Huskies were not that lucky.

The only duo to defeat their opponents were the No. 1 pair, Robinson and Loreen. The two were given a run for their money in their outing, with their Loyola Marymount opponents forcing them into a third set. The pair’s match finished 21-17, 17-21, 15-12.

DeFalco and Sinclair were the only other duo to play three sets; however, they failed to tack on another win for Washington.

The rest of the team lost within the first two sets of their matches, and the Huskies fell to Loyola Marymount, 4-1.

Washington has four more days of preparation before they head to Palo Alto, Calif., for the three-day Pac-12 Championships.

Reach reporter Avantika Singh at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avantika.s03

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.