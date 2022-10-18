Washington bounces back with victory over Colorado

After being swept for just the third time in the past four seasons Friday, the No. 15 Washington volleyball team was looking to end its road trip to the Rocky Mountain schools on a high note.

It took four sets to get there, but senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman and the Huskies did just that, with a strong performance on both sides of the ball Sunday afternoon.

A rather even start to the first set of the match put into question whether or not UW was going to be able to come back from its fall at Utah.

The Buffs (13-4, 5-2 Pac-12) took advantage of a middle court that was left defenseless by UW, but as soon as the Huskies’ (14-4, 6-2 Pac-12) defense started protecting the middle, the challenge for the Buffs to make a comeback in the first set became increasingly out of reach.

Hoffman kicked off the first set back in her usual form, and continued strong throughout the entire game. She led the way for a 25-19 victory for her team in the first set, and recorded five kills for almost half of what she put up all game Friday night.

The Colorado defense started to bring back its blocking game during set two — a piece of their strategy that’s consistently strong but didn’t click early Sunday.

It wasn’t enough to stop Washington though, as the Huskies walked away with set two, 25-17.

Going back and forth with commanding runs, the two teams fought for control of set three. On the back end of the set, Colorado’s defense continued to pick up momentum and blocked an attack by redshirt freshman outside hitter Audra Wilmes, causing Washington to stop play with a timeout.

The Huskies were not able to regroup after the brief meeting. They fought off two set points, but failed to get into a groove and dropped the third set, 25-22.

Hoffman and Wilmes shared the impressionable opening to the fourth set with a kill from each of them after sophomore middle blocker Sophie Summers and sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush denied the early attack from Colorado outside hitter Maya Tabron.

The Buffaloes responded competitively and remained fully contentious with block assists from graduate student middle blocker Meegan Hart and continued strong attacking from Tabron.

The Buffs trailed 22-17 in set four, but after a call was reversed in their favor and Tabron made a compelling kill, an opening was made for a Colorado comeback.

A service error by Colorado brought the set to a match point for Washington, and Hoffman finished it off with her 22nd kill of the game, tying her season high.

Washington’s blocking improved steadily throughout the match, and its breakthrough performance in the fourth set led by Bush and Summers was what it needed to overcome Colorado.

Wilmes remained a key contributor Sunday afternoon for Washington. The young player brought strong serving and fierce attacking to the court, ending the day with a career-high nine kills. She continued to step up for her team as outside hitter Madi Endsley remains absent from the lineup.

The Huskies’ next match is back home against Arizona State on Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. at Alaska Airlines arena.

Reach reporter Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.