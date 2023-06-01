Washington braces for first WCWS matchup since 2019 against Utah

The stage is set.

In front of the packed crowd at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, the No. 7 Washington softball team will take on No. 15 Utah in the opening round of the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). With the two teams evenly split 2-2 across four games this season, the Huskies (43-13, 16-8 Pac-12) can earn a day off Friday with a win Thursday night.

Familiar foe

The matchup will feature two of the three Pac-12 teams that have advanced to the WCWS, and the familiarity between the two teams may be both a blessing and a curse.

“It’s a great opportunity for the Pac-12 to have three teams here,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “I think the opportunity to compete against a common opponent, a known opponent, is a challenge, because, just as well as we know them, they know us.”

Approaching her eighth WCWS appearance, Tarr holds an 80-36 postseason record and is the winningest coach of any program at the University of Washington. Her invaluable experience and insight provide the Huskies a unique edge that no other team possesses.

“I think the pride that comes from being a Washington Husky and growing up in Seattle continues to fuel me,” Tarr said. “But also to try and give it to these guys and never take it for granted, I think that’s really what the lessons are that I try to impart on our gals and just continue to make it bigger and better for those that come behind you.”

Offensive storm

The thunderstorms are looming in Oklahoma City, and the Huskies’ offense will be looking to strike.

Fifth-year Baylee Klingler has been lights out against the Utes (42-14, 15-9 Pac-12) this season, batting 8 for 15 across four games with three runs, three RBI, and a pair of home runs, including a walk-off home run in the ninth inning of their second game.

Riding the momentum of her great performance in Super Regionals, sophomore Rylee Holtorf will have a big role on both offense and defense as she looks to continue her success against Utah. In her four appearances against the Utes, Holtorf finished 4 for 10 with three runs, two RBI, two home runs, and three walks.

Pitching prowess

It will be freshman ace Ruby Meylan running the show for the Huskies in the circle, appearing in all four games against the Utes and picking up a win and a loss. Meylan (18-5, 2.19 ERA) has been making batters pay at the plate all season, delivering 197 strikeouts in 169.1 innings pitched.

Senior Kelley Lynch serves as the jack of all trades for the Huskies in this tournament, as her capabilities as a hitter and a pitcher give her an edge, similar to a Husky legend who helped lead UW to its first national championship in 2009.

“I remember I came [to the WCWS] with a friend to watch the University of Georgia,” Lynch said. “But I actually remember everyone talking about some pitcher, Danielle Lawrie, who was playing for the University of Washington. Kind of a full-circle moment being here now.”

Lynch (9-3, 2.43 ERA) will serve as a valuable arm out of the bullpen and has delivered clutch at-bats for the Huskies in critical moments. Her contributions in her first WCWS appearance can potentially make all the difference for the Huskies.

The Utes will be relying on southpaw pitcher Mariah Lopez to neutralize the Huskies’ offense and deliver her third win against them this season. In 191.2 innings pitched this season, Lopez (23-6, 2.15 ERA) has 201 strikeouts and has only given up 18 home runs on the season with two of them coming against the Huskies.

“I think that we’ve known from the start of this year that we were going to make it here,” Lopez said. “So, just playing like that all year, taking that with us into this weekend and just playing like we know we should be here.”

With Aliya Belarde and Haley Denning leading the offense, the Utes are more than capable of leading the offense to plenty of runs. With plenty of offensive weapons capable of reaching base, none have made a bigger impact against the Huskies than Julia Jiminez. In her four appearances against UW, Jiminez went 7 for 14 with six RBIs, a home run, and three doubles.

“We’re 2-2 against those guys, very familiar,” Utah head coach Amy Hogue said. “We’re familiar with them. They’re familiar with us. So that brings its own challenges. They’re a great team, it's going to be a battle.”

The winner of Thursday night’s matchup will have the day off Friday and face the winner of Florida State versus Oklahoma State on Saturday. The losers of both games will play each other in an elimination game Friday.

