Washington breaks losing streak with upset over No. 17 Stanford

After nearly a month spent in the loss column, the Washington men’s tennis team clinched its first win this month on Friday afternoon.

The Huskies (11-10, 2-5 Pac-12) clinched the doubles point for the first time in six matches, and rode the momentum to a 4-1 defeat over the Cardinal (13-8, 4-3 Pac-12).

Sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn set the tone early on the first court, earning a 6-2 set win to begin the afternoon.

The new pairing of sophomore Nedim Suko and junior Jim Hendrikx lost in a 6-4 set, leaving the doubles point in the hands of junior Han-Chih Lin and freshman Brett Pearson on Court 3.

Lin and Pearson were down by three games early on, but the two managed to win five straight to force a tie-breaking set. With their sights set on an early lead, Lin and Pearson completed the comeback and won the tie-break.

With an early lead, the Huskies needed to extend the momentum into the singles matches against the Cardinal.

Pearson continued to add points to the board on Court 6, defeating his respective opponent in straight 6-2 sets to put UW up by two.

Hendrikx then extended the lead to 3-0 with 6-4, 6-1 set wins at No. 5 singles. Stanford’s only point of the day was earned on Court 1 against Lin who was defeated by No. 22-ranked Max Basing in 6-4, 7-5 sets.

Despite facing his first loss of the season against USC’s No. 39-ranked Peter Makk last week, Bouchelaghem moved up in the singles lineup to Court 2, where he was paired against Stanford’s No. 12-ranked Nishesh Basavareddy.

Bouchelaghem returned to old form, pulling off an upset win over a top-ranked opponent and notching the highest-ranked win of his collegiate career to his resume. The sophomore won in 7-6, 6-3 sets to clinch the overall match win.

Washington will host California in its last match of the regular season on Sunday, April 23, at noon.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

