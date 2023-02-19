Washington celebrates seniors as it shuts down Oregon in final home game

Enormous cheers erupted throughout Alaska Airlines Arena as UW seniors Haley Van Dyke and Trinity Oliver enthusiastically high-fived each other.

The Huskies’ rock-solid defense had just forced an offensive foul to be committed by Oregon’s 6-foot-8 Phillipina Kyei.

A subsequent turnover by the opponent gave way to a burst down the court, with Oliver turning around and laying the ball up sweetly off of a Van Dyke assist. With about five minutes to go on the board, the Washington women’s basketball team had fostered a second-half explosion to check off another win, knocking down visiting Oregon 68-60 on Senior Day.

The lofty victory came on the tail of a shaky road stint with the mountain schools, in which the Huskies (15-11, 7-9 Pac-12) dropped two games following their upset of then-No. 2 Stanford. Needless to say, head coach Tina Langley was impressed with what she saw against the Ducks’ (14-13, 5-11 Pac-12) offense.

“I thought our growth defensively this weekend was tremendous,” Langley said. “These are two really different teams we just played, in style of play, and the way we need to guard and scout. I thought the effort of this team — they did a great job of locking in and making it difficult for them.”

UW set the wheels in motion with strong defense from the opening tip-off. Things also got going on the right foot offensively, and before they knew it, the Huskies were up six points by the afternoon’s first media timeout.

Oregon tied the game up early in the second quarter, and the lead was handed back and forth a few times before halftime, with the Ducks taking hold of a slight advantage, 32-27.

Sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels led the charge from the field up until the game’s midpoint, with six points tallied up from a handful of smooth driving layups.

The Huskies found a way to bite back as soon as the third quarter got underway, forcing a couple of turnovers which resulted in a turnaround jumper off the hands of Van Dyke. This was immediately followed by another layup from Daniels to put Washington within a one-point reach of overtaking the Ducks’ lead.

Junior forward Lauren Schwartz and sophomore guard Jayda Noble soon tied the game up at 33, with the latter assisting the former. A missed layup during an Oregon fast break opened the floodgates even more, as Schwartz continued to dazzle with a few more crucial field goals, and freshman guard Hannah Stines launched a bucket in, as well.

Van Dyke also came through with multiple assists, handing off to Schwartz several times, and capping off the third quarter with one thrown to senior center Darcy Rees within the final 20 seconds.

Rees worked her magic once again in the fourth quarter as her teammates whisked the ball around to avoid Oregon’s encroaching defenders, setting the stage for a turnaround jumper, and another layup to follow. Despite allowing the Ducks to toss in a few more baskets, UW hung on to capture the eight-point triumph.

“I think it’s just been a great experience, through the ups and downs, we just have a lot of people to depend on, and we have a great group of gals,” Rees, whose family flew here from Australia, said of her experience. “Everyone just kind of carries through no matter what, and today was just a great day to celebrate all of that and come together and take this moment to appreciate what we have.”

The way in which Washington’s new and veteran players have meshed is tremendous, given the already stark improvement in their record from last season, in which they finished 7-16, and 2-12 in the Pac-12.

“You have to really applaud our seniors,” Langley said. “We have six [of them], and they just had six newcomers walk onto the team. We are a servant-leadership culture. [Our] seniors are incredible servant leaders — inviting, teaching, loving their teammates incredibly well. This can’t happen if that’s not the case.”

A two-game road trip to Southern California to play USC and UCLA is next on the docket for UW, with its first matchup scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday against the Trojans. It’ll remain yet to be seen if the Huskies can pick up any traction during the ensuing end-of-the-year Pac-12 tournament.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.