Washington completes senior day comeback against Arizona State

The Washington women’s soccer team’s final home game of the season surpassed almost every expectation.

The late comeback win against Arizona State was the first match in the past three that suggested that the Huskies (9-4-3, 3-4-1 Pac-12) may get back on track before the final few games of the season.

Washington was unable to claim a win in either of its previous two fixtures, despite outshooting its opponents on both occasions. With 14 shots against both Oregon State and Arizona, the Huskies were only able to put away three of them, succumbing to a draw and a loss, respectively.

Sunday afternoon, Washington conceded against the run of play and struggled to come up with a spark until the final few minutes.

In their final home game of the season, the Huskies looked to finish strong as they prepare for their last three away games, and that’s exactly what they did.

The Huskies entered the match with energy, driving at the Sun Devils’ box and getting two shots off early on.

But after the strong start, Arizona State opened up the scoring in the 13th minute with a volley from outside the box that was buried in the top right corner, just outside the reach of Washington goalkeeper graduate student Olivia Sekany.

With the momentum swung in ASU’s favor, UW scrambled to locate any sort of mid-game energy before half. Their efforts weren’t enough to secure an early equalizer. After a frustrating first half, Washington entered the second with a point to prove, continuously driving down the wings and whipping balls into the box, much to the liking of head coach Nicole Van Dyke.

Just as it seemed as if a late comeback was out of reach, the Huskies continued to defy the odds.

A stylish goal from fifth year senior Summer Yates, on her fifth shot of the day, was exactly what the Huskies needed. In the 86th minute, Yates buried a free kick from outside the box to draw the game level at 1-1. The packed crowd in Husky Soccer Stadium erupted for the first time all afternoon.

Minutes later, the Huskies managed to bring a seemingly dead game back to life. With just 50 seconds remaining on the clock, Washington freshman Kelsey Branson stepped up and knocked in the game winner.

The entire Huskies’ bench exploded to life, and they sprinted onto the field to celebrate the victory with the team.

“Tonight was more about getting a little bit of a reward from all those chances we've created,” Van Dyke said. “We're not guaranteed another game on this field yet, so it's nice to finish the home season with the bang.”

The Huskies took 17 shots in the second half. On the contrary, the Sun Devils (7-4-3, 3-4-1 Pac-12) failed to take a shot past the 45th minute.

Senior Kala McDaniel had a strong performance at midfield, as she not only dictated the pace of the game, but also heavily contributed to helping the team build out.

Kyla Ferry, Helena Reischling, Ally Remington, Margaux Clarke, and McKenzie Weinert all played their final home game for the Huskies.

“I think today we showed what this group is capable of,” Van Dyke said. “And, as long as we all continue to believe, good things are going to happen.”

In its first of three final away games of the season, Washington takes on USC in sunny Los Angeles at 2 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Reach reporter Colin Stern at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @colinstern5

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.