Washington cruises past Seattle U in series finale

A 400-foot blast by freshman third baseman Aiva Arquette in the third inning propelled an offensive onslaught as UW took care of business, sweeping the in-state series against Seattle U with a 9-2 victory.

Sophomore Case Matter got the start for the Huskies (29-14, 13-11 Pac-12) after not throwing since April 23 against Stanford.

The Redhawks (17-28, 13-11 WAC) threatened in the first with a double by senior outfielder Matt Boissoneault. However, as freshman second baseman Hudson Shupe was heading home, the combination of freshman outfielder Cooper Whitton and sophomore shortstop Cam Clayton gunned down Shupe at the plate for the out.

Matter finished the evening throwing two innings and striking out three batters, while only walking two.

“It felt good after not being out there for awhile, a little rough first inning,” Matter said. “Second inning was good, got some strikeouts so that’s always good. Threw up some zeroes.”

Matter now on the season has a 0.44 ERA, and will be a pivotal piece of the rotation moving forward.

“It was good to get him back out there,” head coach Jason Kelly said. “I wanted to start him, let him go through the entire warmup process, [and] be ready. You saw him kind of knock off some rust in the first and be much better in the second.”

The Huskies started the scoring with junior outfielder McKay Barney scoring on a fielder's choice in the second inning. Whitton tacked on two more runs in the inning with a two run single to increase the lead to three.

The Redhawks responded with a run of their own in the third as junior outfielder Cole Kleckner scored on a Hudson Shupe single.

After that, however, it was all Huskies as Arquette sent a blast deep into the sunset, giving the Huskies a 6-1 lead in the third inning.

Seattle U tacked on one more run in the sixth with a sacrifice fly.

UW continued to stack up the runs in the fifth as Barney drove in Guerrero on a sacrifice fly.

Also in the fifth, junior outfielder Coby Morales scored on a wild pitch. Morales, with a walk in the inning, increased his on-base streak to a staggering 23 games.

Guerrero joined the fun in the next inning with an opposite-field shot, giving the Huskies a 9-2 lead.

After Matter, the Husky bullpen shut down the Seattle U offense, only allowing six hits and two runs, while striking out eight Redhawk batters.

Next up, the Huskies have two crucial series against Pac-12 foes to hopefully bolster their postseason chances.

“Especially going into this weekend with Oregon, there's going to be a little bit of buzz about how this is a big series,” Kelly said. “My message to [the team] was don’t read it, don’t worry about it, it’s about us playing the game correctly against good competition.”

The Huskies will head down to Eugene on Friday, May 12, to kick off the first of a three game set against Oregon.

Reach contributing writer Danny Williams at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Danny_w2222

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.