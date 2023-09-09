Washington digs deep to win five-set thriller over UNLV

With a revamped roster and a new head coach, each win is a massive stepping stone toward building confidence and experience for the UW women’s volleyball team.

But some wins don’t come easy.

Senior middle blocker May Pertofsky was a force with 17 kills, junior libero Lauren Bays added four service aces, and on Friday night, the Washington volleyball team held off the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) in a 3-2 dogfight to earn its sixth straight win.

UW appeared dominant for most of the contest, but costly mistakes allowed a pesky UNLV squad to claw back into sets, including a fourth set shock where UW came up short on four straight tries to close out the game.

But strength can be shown in how you rebound from defeat, and Washington collected itself to send the crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena home happy for the second straight night.

As has been a common trend so far, the Huskies (6-1) came out firing on all cylinders, blowing past the Rebels (4-4) to take a 10-2 lead to open up the first set. Washington added another three points after a TV timeout, and the first set soon began to feel out of reach for the visiting side.

But volleyball is a game of runs, and a defensive meltdown by UW allowed UNLV to go on a major run of its own to close the gap in the opening set. After jumping ahead 13-2, Washington committed eight errors to allow UNLV to crawl back in, and a once-blowout opening set was suddenly a 21-20 slugfest.

Sophomore outside hitter Audra Wilmes has become a go-to leader for the Huskies when things get dicey, and she proved why yet again in the opening set. Two crucial kills and stellar defense gave just enough of an opening for UW to squeak by UNLV in a 25-22 thriller and take the first frame for the third straight match.

After winning ten straight sets dating back to Sep. 1, Friday’s second set finally broke the streak. Washington struggled to gain any momentum, playing catchup for much of the second set with its offense on its heels.

The Huskies mustered just five kills alongside a shockingly low .087 hitting percentage. Without an early cushion to fall back on, UNLV’s late run put it ahead for good in a 25-19 win, and sent UW back to the locker room looking like a team still figuring things out.

But whatever head coach Leslie Gabriel said during the break lit a fire under UW, who flipped the script in a dominant third set. Wilmes and Pertofsky took command from the onset, notching two kills and a service ace to lead Washington to the first eight points of the set.

This time, UW kept its foot on the gas, with tricky serves by senior libero Grace Zilbert keeping UNLV guessing all set long. The Rebels secured just five kills in the third, including two miscues off serves from Zilbert. Washington stretched its lead to 22-7 before closing out its second-most lopsided set victory of the season in a 25-10 drubbing.

The second-set clunker looked more and more like an aberration as UW stormed ahead in the fourth round once again. Freshman outside hitter Kierstyn Barton subbed in early in the set and made an immediate impact, pouring in five kills in the fourth set to guide UW to a 13-7 advantage.

But with the Huskies leading 24-20, the wheels slowly began to fall off the wagon. The Rebels made save after save, and a steady UW attack melted down with four errors. UNLV rattled off six straight points to shock the home crowd and force a final set with a 26-24 stunner.

Moments like that can shake a team, especially one with a handful of new starters. But most teams don’t have May Pertofsky.

With the game hanging in the balance, Pertofsky stepped up big time with four huge kills to keep UNLV at bay and hand UW a 9-3 advantage in the 15-point set. The Huskies held on, edging out a 15-12 win to take the match and avoid collapse.

Washington enjoys a short rest before returning to Alaska Airlines Arena to play Florida International on Sunday, Sep. 10 at noon.

