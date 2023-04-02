Washington drops series to Arizona State amid offensive struggles

Four hits on the day, following a two-hit performance the day before, was not going to get it done offensively for the No. 8 Washington softball team as it dropped the series to Arizona State Sunday afternoon.

The Huskies (26-8, 7-5 Pac-12) took a 2-0 lead into the fourth inning, but a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, made all the difference for the Sun Devils (20-11, 4-5 Pac-12), as they pulled away with a 5-2 lead and never looked back.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan was efficient up until the fourth inning, giving up a grand slam and getting replaced in the circle by junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez shortly after. Meylan (13-3) finished with four strikeouts across 3.2 innings pitched, giving up four hits and five walks.

Freshman Brooklyn Carter wreaked havoc on the basepaths, recording two stolen bases including a steal home to score a run. Carter was the only member of the Huskies to produce multiple hits, finishing 2 for 3 with an RBI single.

The Huskies left 10 runners on base, and went 1 for 5 with the bases loaded as they were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Although they were able to draw five walks and a pair of HBPs on the day, the Huskies fell flat offensively.

Senior Baylee Klingler drew a two-out walk in the first inning, but was left stranded after a flyout in the next at-bat.

After a hitless second inning, the Huskies struck first in the third.

A leadoff walk led to a fielder's choice, which allowed Carter to steal second base. Carter advanced to third after a fielder’s choice and stole home thanks to confusion by the third baseman to give Washington a 1-0 lead.

The action picked up for both sides in the fourth inning.

With runners on second and third with two outs, Carter delivered with a clutch infield single to score a run and increase the lead to 2-0 for the Huskies.

That lead didn't last long for UW.

A two-out walk loaded the bases for ASU, which was immediately followed by a grand slam on a full count for the Sun Devils. After forfeiting another walk, Lopez replaced Meylan in the circle for the remainder of the game.

The Huskies managed a leadoff walk from freshman Sydney Stewart in the fifth, but the offensive struggles continued as they failed to take advantage.

Arizona State added to its lead in the bottom frame with a leadoff home run to extend the lead to 5-2, but Lopez finished the inning strong by shutting them down in order.

Washington gave itself an opportunity to rally a comeback in the sixth inning, loading the bases with one out and the top of the lineup due up to bat. The Huskies fell short, however, striking out and popping up to first base, and ending the inning without doing any damage.

A leadoff single from senior Brooke Nelson in the seventh inning failed to lead to any runs, as three straight flyouts cemented the Huskies' second consecutive loss.

Washington will hope for a major rebound in its home series against California, with the series opener taking place on Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

