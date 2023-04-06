Washington drops three straight singles matches in loss to Pepperdine

For the first time since the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament, the No. 51 Washington men’s tennis team found themselves toe-to-toe with No. 36 Pepperdine.

This matchup is where last season’s campaign for the Huskies (10-6, 2-1 Pac-12) came to a close, falling in a 4-0 sweep to the Waves (11-7, 3-1 WCC). Unfortunately for Washington, not much changed over a year, with Pepperdine retaining control on the singles courts to take down Washington, 4-2.

The Huskies began in an early hole with sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson taken down in doubles play, 6-4. The two started the set with an early break and a 2-0 lead, but the Waves came storming back to take the initial point.

Juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx failed to capitalize on an early lead in their own doubles play match, losing 6-4.

With the Waves holding an early 1-0 lead, Washington needed four consecutive victories on the singles court to flip the narrative from last year’s NCAA tournament.

Sophomore Cesar Bouchelaghem extended his undefeated season by another match, defeating Pepperdine’s Eero Vasa with 6-2, 6-4 set wins to level the overall match score at 1-1.

A few moments later, Pearson gave Washington its first lead of the night after a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Just when momentum seemed to shift toward the Huskies, the Waves regained control.

Dzianis Zharyn was in a hole early, dropping his first set 6-2 and falling to a 5-2 deficit in the second before the sophomore came roaring back to force a tiebreaking set. Zharyn ultimately failed to close it out, losing 7-6.

After losing his first set, 6-3, Lin managed to force a second set tiebreaker to keep the Huskies’ hopes alive. But, the junior dropped the third set, giving Pepperdine a 3-2 advantage.

From there, the overall match rested on the shoulders of Hendrikx on Court 5. Despite forcing the third tiebreaking set of the night, Hendrikx fell 7-6, 6-3, to hand the Waves another win on their resume.

Washington will pick back up in conference play this Friday, April 7, at 6 p.m. in Tempe, Arizona, to take on Arizona State.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com.

