Washington earns another home victory

After an extended break, the Washington men’s tennis team returned to the Nordstrom Tennis Center to play host to Portland.

Washington was at home for its first match since it lost to Michigan in its first home loss of the season.

The Huskies were able to regain their momentum Friday afternoon, defeating the Pilots, 6-1.

UW took an early lead with the doubles point as Court 3 with juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx finished first. The duo faced their first loss in nearly a month against their opponents from Michigan. But Friday, they bounced back with a 6-2 set win to move back into the win column.

To follow was No. 1 doubles with sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn. The two clinched the overall doubles point with a 6-4 set win, giving the Huskies (8-1, 1-0 Pac-12) a 1-0 lead over the Pilots (5-6).

Freshman Brett Pearson then led the team’s single match performances from Court 6. After being down by a game in the first set, Pearson worked his way back to earn a 7-5 set win. He then went on to earn a 6-0 shutout match in the second set.

With a 2-0 lead, No. 3 singles with Bouchelaghem finished next, as Bouchelaghem earned 6-3, 6-1 set wins to put the Huskies up by three.

Sophomore Nedim Suko followed suit, with 6-2, 6-1 set wins, clinching the overall match for UW.

The remaining matches were played to completion.

Court 2 with Zharyn added another UW point to the scoreboard as Zharyn clinched straight 6-4 set wins.

Lin finished soon after with 6-4, 6-1 set wins on Court 1.

No. 5 singles with Hendrikx was the last to finish. Hendrikx won his first set 6-4, but then dropped his second set 7-5, forcing a third set tie-break. Hendrikx was down 5-0 in the tie-breaking set. Despite a late rally to bring it within a point, Hendrikx’s opponent pulled ahead, clinching the point on Court 5.

It didn’t matter in the grand scheme of the match, however, as UW found itself back in the winning column.

Next, Washington will travel to Honolulu to take on Hawaii on Tuesday, March 21, at 4 p.m.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.