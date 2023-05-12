Washington eliminated from Pac-12 tournament after seventh-inning implosion

The No. 5 Washington softball team could not produce offensively on Friday, falling 8-4 to No. 21 Utah as it was eliminated from the Pac-12 tournament.

Junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez shut down the first six batters of the game, but a tough third inning was too much to overcome. Lopez (11-3) finished with two strikeouts in 2.1 innings, giving up three hits and three runs in the third.

The Huskies (38-12, 16-8 Pac-12) fell flat offensively all afternoon and were only able to garner momentum once the game was out of reach. Sophomore Rylee Holtorf had a big game, finishing 2 for 3 with a home run and two runs. Senior Jadelyn Allchin similarly shined with a 2 for 4 outing and a spectacular home run robbery in the seventh inning.

Down by two entering the seventh inning, the Huskies gave up four insurance runs to the Utes to solidify the loss. The Huskies scored two runs in the bottom frame, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Lopez made quick work of the Utes in the first inning, retiring the side in order on ten pitches, including a strikeout to take things into the bottom frame. Senior Baylee Klingler advanced to second base with one out but was left stranded after the offense failed to capitalize.

Lopez continued dealing in the second inning, retiring her sixth straight batter to bring the Huskies back to the plate. Allchin ripped a one-out single to center field, but the Huskies could not make anything of it.

Utah struck first in the third inning.

Back-to-back singles to lead off the inning loaded the bases with one out, and the Utes scored their first run on a passed ball. After reloading the bases following an HBP, the Huskies made the pitching change for freshman Ruby Meylan to minimize the damage.

But, the Utes continued to pounce.

A two-RBI double to right field gave Utah a 3-0 lead with one out and advanced both runners into scoring position. Fifth-year SilentRain Espinoza made a play at home before forcing the third out at first to end the inning.

Washington had an opportunity to respond in the bottom frame.

Sophomore Olivia Johnson recorded a leadoff walk, and Klingler reached on a fielder's choice shortly thereafter. The bats fell flat from the two fifth-years, and the Utes escaped the inning without damage.

Utah got another baserunner following a defensive mistake to lead off the fourth, but a sensational defensive play from Klingler on a bunt helped force a double play. The Utes earned another runner in scoring position with two outs, but Meylan forced a groundout to escape the inning.

The fifth inning was filled with action.

After tossing back-to-back strikeouts, Meylan gave up a two-out solo home run to left field as Utah took a 4-0 lead into the bottom frame.

Then, the bats finally began to heat up for the Huskies.

A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases with no outs, and Washington scored two runs off of two fielder’s choices before a flyout ended the inning. With two innings to play, the Huskies had cut the deficit in half.

The Huskies showed life in the sixth after Allchin reached first safely with a two-out single. The senior advanced to second on a wild pitch but couldn't capitalize with a runner in scoring position.

Utah all but ended it in the top frame.

With one out and a runner on first, the Utes obliterated a no-doubt two-run home run over center field to extend the lead to 6-2. A single to center field and an RBI groundout extended their lead to 8-2. Utah was a couple of feet away from scoring two more runs, but an incredible catch from Allchin in center field robbed a home run and gave the Huskies one last opportunity.

The Huskies capitalized on the momentum with a leadoff home run from Holtorf, followed by three straight singles to load the bases with no outs. A sacrifice fly scored the second run, bringing Allchin to the plate with a chance to tie the game. But, a groundout to first ended the Huskies’ run in the Pac-12 tournament.

Washington looks forward to hosting regionals next weekend, starting Friday, May 19.

