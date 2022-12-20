Washington ends non-conference play with decisive win

The Washington women’s basketball team concluded its non-conference play with a resounding win over SIUE Tuesday afternoon in the Husky Classic.

After a loss to Liberty in their first game of the Husky Classic, the Huskies rebounded with a 71-40 win in which they shot 47.7% from the field.

It didn’t hurt UW that SIUE, which has just one win on the season, shot a paltry 25.4% in the contest. Regardless, head coach Tina Langley and the Huskies were able to relinquish the sour taste of Sunday’s loss.

“I thought that we did a better job with ball pressuring, and guarding the perimeter,” Langley said. “Really proud of the non-conference, I was talking to the team about how much we’ve grown throughout the non-conference, and the lessons we’ve learned, and how we’ve got to continue to grow and develop.”

The Huskies (9-2, 1-0 Pac-12) held a slim 20-15 lead in the second quarter, before a 10-0 scoring run widened the gap. UW rode its momentum for the remainder of the quarter, taking a 36-22 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, the floodgates opened as the Cougars (1-10) shot 1-15, and managed to score just two points in the entire quarter.

“We’re so deep, and all of us are super athletic and can guard pretty much anyone,” senior Haley Van Dyke said. “I think we can be really good at defense, and we’re just scratching the surface, so we have a lot to go, but we’re definitely improving every game.”

The fourth quarter provided the cherry on top for the Huskies, as UW finished the game with an 8-0 run. Sophomore Dalayah Daniels led the scoring with 15 points, while sophomore Jayda Noble and junior Lauren Schwartz chimed in with 11 apiece.

Now, the Huskies turn their sights to conference play, where they will look for improvement from last year’s 2-12 record.

“It’s arguably the best conference in women’s basketball, so it’s exciting to play in,” Langley said. “Every night you have to come ready, and I think this team is excited for the opportunity to continue to learn.”

UW will begin its run of 17 consecutive conference games when it hosts Colorado on Friday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

