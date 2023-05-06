Washington evens series behind Klingler’s RBI double

Coming off of Friday’s pitching battle, the No. 9 Washington softball team did it all over again in its 1-0 win over No. 6 Stanford, backed by a combined shutout from Washington’s pitching staff.

It was another sharp start in the circle for the Huskies (36-11, 15-8 Pac-12) on Saturday after senior pitcher Kelley Lynch delivered a gem. Lynch (9-2) finished the game with four strikeouts in four innings pitched, giving up only a pair of walks and a couple hits.

Senior Baylee Klingler delivered the winning run for the Huskies with an RBI double in the fifth to finish 3 for 4 in Saturday’s outing. The Huskies ended the day with eight hits and a walk.

The Cardinal (38-11, 14-9 Pac-12) put up multiple big hits but could never take advantage of baserunners, finishing 1 for 14 with runners on base and 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

It was much of the same from the start of Friday night’s fixture, with both teams struggling offensively.

Klingler and senior Madison Huskey both flew out to right field before senior Sami Reynolds delivered a two-out double to the left side. The Huskies could not capitalize with a runner in scoring position after striking out to end the inning.

The Cardinal were able to load the bases with one out in the bottom frame after a pair of singles and a walk, but Lynch was able to escape the jam with a strikeout and a forced pop-out.

Lynch came through with a double of her own in the second inning, but three Husky strikeouts ended the inning with no damage.

Washington found itself with another big opportunity to strike in the third inning with runners on second and third for senior Jadelyn Allchin, but she struck out looking to halt the momentum.

The Huskies finally capitalized in the fifth inning.

After sophomore Olivia Johnson ripped a leadoff single through the middle, freshman Brooklyn Carter replaced her as the pinch runner at first. Her blazing speed was exactly what the Huskies needed as Klingler approached the plate.

Klingler delivered an RBI double down the left-field line, and head coach Heather Tarr gave Carter the green light to score all the way from first to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

The Huskies had an opportunity to score a few more runs after loading the bases, but a pop-out from Lynch stranded the runners and sent the game to the bottom frame.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan took over in the bottom of the fifth and went right to work, striking out the leadoff batter before forcing a pair of groundouts to breeze through the inning.

The Huskies were unable to produce any offense in the sixth but held their own defensively despite a base runner advancing to third. A strikeout from Meylan gave the Huskies an opportunity to produce insurance runs in the seventh.

Klingler got her third hit of the game with a leadoff single up the middle and advanced to second after a fielder's choice. Stanford managed a pair of strikeouts to escape the inning with three outs to go.

Stanford certainly gave Washington a run for its money in the seventh.

A leadoff single followed by a sacrifice put the tying run on second before junior Lindsay Lopez took over for Meylan in the circle. The Huskies forced a pair of infield pop-outs to end the game and tie the series a one apiece.

Washington will look for a big conference series win as they take on Stanford in its regular season finale at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.