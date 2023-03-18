Washington evens the series against Rhode Island

After a home upset at Husky Ballpark on Friday night and the series at stake, the Washington baseball team found a way to come out on top.

An impressive offensive showing kept Rhode Island from taking the lead even once in Washington’s 12-6 win.

Redshirt junior Stu Flesland III got the start on Saturday, but it only took one pitch before Rhode Island’s Mark Coley blasted a home run. Fortunately for the Huskies (13-4, 2-1 Pac-12), the Rams’ (4-10) next three batters fell short, giving UW a chance to answer back.

Washington took full advantage with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame. After two consecutive strikeouts made things look bleak, redshirt junior Johnny Tincher evened the score with a home run to left field.

Flesland mowed down the next three Rhode Island batters in the second frame, setting the stage for the Huskies to add a few more runs to the board. Redshirt junior Michael Snyder notched a triple to begin the action before scoring off a base hit from freshman Sam DeCarlo.

Up by one run, UW’s bats remained hot in the bottom of the third, beginning with a home run from sophomore Cam Clayton to provide the Huskies with a comfortable two-run lead.

However, the score was leveled again in the fourth inning when URI’s Addison Kopack came through with a right-field homer to reduce Washington’s advantage. After an error and an additional hit, Flesand escaped a bases-loaded jam, leaving the score at 3-3 after two consecutive strikeouts.

As they did in the first inning, the Huskies retaliated, securing an additional five runs. Snyder launched a two-run moonshot, followed shortly by back-to-back doubles from Clayton and redshirt junior Will Simpson.

UW tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning after Tincher and junior Coby Morales added another two hits.

Flesland powered through six innings until right-hander Reilly McAdams came in relief. The redshirt sophomore gave up just one hit in the ninth inning before freshman Isaac Yeager came in relief to secure the game’s final few outs. However, a few slip-ups allowed the Rams to plate three more runs.

Washington concluded the afternoon with 14 hits in the six-run victory.

UW will look to take the series in the finale against Rhode Island on Sunday, March 19, at 1:05 p.m. at Chaffey Field.

