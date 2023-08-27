Washington excels in commanding victory against San Diego

Dominant on all fronts is how to describe the Washington women’s soccer team’s performance on Sunday against San Diego. Behind many dominant individual performances, the Huskies (2-1-1) cruised by the Toreros (1-2-1) with ease, 5-0.

Washington wasted no time, with sophomore midfielder Tatum Thomason slotting an early goal in the bottom left of the net in the game’s second minute. Thomason would find the back of the net again minutes later, but it was disallowed due to a handball violation.

The Huskies continued to apply the pressure, and the Toreros’ defense gave way in the 13th minute after freshman forward Radisson Banks hit a bullet into the bottom-left corner, increasing the score to 2-0.

San Diego looked vulnerable on both sides of the ball, only managing to produce one shot on goal in the first 24 minutes.

Meanwhile, Thomason continued to terrorize San Diego’s defense, drawing a foul and a yellow card in the 29th minute. This was followed by a free kick, which led to a great rise and a header goal from freshman midfielder Anna Menti.

Play stagnated until the 40th minute, when Washington’s Ioanna Papatheodorou slotted a stunning free kick into the top-right corner, captivating the crowd.

“The coach trusted me, and I had the trust of the team,” Papatheodorou said. “That’s how it came about.”

The trust was rewarded indeed, and Papathodorou’s practice on the training ground showed when she scored her free kick.

The second half of the match saw the pace slow down, allowing head coach Nicole Van Dyke to make multiple unforeseen changes, including a switch at goalie.

Right as the Toreros’ defense seemed to settle, a great run from Papatheodorou and a brilliant pass to sophomore Kalea Eichenberger put the Huskies up 5-0.

Washington held the shutout behind three phenomenal saves from backup goalkeeper Mia Hamant in the final 20 minutes.

“Today, we focused on keeping it as simple as possible while allowing freedom and focusing on the small details offensively and defensively,” Van Dyke said.

The game plan certainly worked, as the Huskies conquered the Toreros on both sides of the ball for all 90 minutes on Sunday.

Washington will look to repeat its dominant performance when it hosts Yale on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m.

Reach reporter Logan Redinger at sports@dailyuw.com.

