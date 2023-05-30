Washington falls seconds short of national championship, secures second-place finish

Day 1: Washington upsets Princeton in successful opener

Washington women’s rowing arrived in Pennsauken, New Jersey, with minimal expectations to its name as the eighth seed. But, the memo must not have been received by those in the shell, as UW took down top-seeded Princeton and every other team with it to finish first and advance to the semifinals.

The Huskies jumped ahead quickly in the first eights race and never looked back, finishing with a time of 6:23.367 — nearly four seconds ahead of the second-place Tigers. Virginia finished in a distant third with a time of 6:31.557 to round out the top three.

However, UW’s first-eight team wouldn’t move on alone, as its second-eight and four-rower teams advanced to the semifinals alongside it.

In the four-rower race, Washington finished four seconds behind Yale but bested third-place Southern Methodist by a whopping 11 seconds to extend its season. The Huskies also had similar success in the second eights, adding an additional second-place finish.

The score of top-two finishes allowed Washington to advance all three teams to the semifinals, one of only 10 programs to do so.

Day 2: Washington sends two crews to grand finals

It was a narrow victory for the Huskies on Saturday in the second eights, but it was a victory nonetheless. With a time of 6:18.363, Washington bested Texas, who came in a close second at 6:20.653. After already securing a spot in the grand finals after its second-place finish the day before, the victory provided the additional confidence that a championship could be brought back to Montlake.

From there, Washington finished second in the first eights to secure a spot in the grand finals on Sunday morning, where it would compete for the first time since 2019. Pac-12 adversary Stanford won the first eights comfortably, with a time of 6:10.993 to Washington’s 6:14.455.

UW had an opportunity to send a third team to the grand finals, this time in the four-rower competition. With a top-three finish needed, all teams were striking equal, and no team was too far ahead heading into the final seconds.

But, heartbreak ensued for the Huskies, as the Cavaliers passed them down the final stretch to finish third, securing a spot in the petite finals instead for Washington.

Day 3: Washington secures second-place finish

On a cool Sunday morning in New Jersey, Washington women’s rowing came up just shy of the national title but walked away with a second-place finish at the NCAA Women’s Rowing Championship.

UW finished the day with 120 points, nine behind eventual champion Stanford, who won both eight-rower matches to take home the title. Princeton finished third, followed by Texas and Yale to round out the top five.

In the second eights, Washington fought off a slow start to pass California, setting up a fight to the finish against Stanford. UW crossed the Cooper River’s finish line in 6:26.177, less than two seconds behind Stanford, who crossed the line in 6:24.851. California came in third, giving the Pac-12 the top three finishers in the opening race.

UW still had a chance to bring back some hardware in the first eights, as a convincing win could still allow Washington to surpass Stanford in points. However, it wasn't meant to be, as Washington crossed the finish line in 6:19.558, a little over two seconds behind Stanford’s 6:17.154.

Washington also finished second in the four-rower petite finals with a time of 7:23.187, only trailing the Golden Bears’ victorious time of 7:20.821.

The venture to New Jersey rounds out the rowing season for the Washington women’s team, with the second-place finish on the national stage a testament to yet another successful season on Montlake.

Reach reporter Andrew Sousa at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @andrew_soozay

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.