Washington falls short for the first time in conference play

It was a tough day for the Washington women’s tennis team. The No. 16 Huskies (15-4, 5-1 Pac 12) ended their perfect streak in conference play, as they were defeated by the No. 60 Utes (11-8, 2-4 Pac 12) for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

The Huskies came into play confident, but perhaps slightly fatigued after a quick turnaround from a hard-fought win Thursday against BYU, 4-3.

For the second consecutive match, UW was unable to secure the doubles point. Seven games between all three courts were not enough to stop Utah, which led comfortably. Losses on Courts 1 and 3 gave Utah the doubles point and halted the remaining play.

The momentum continued in Utah’s favor as singles play commenced and the Utes caught an early lead on four courts. Junior Astrid Olsen and Freshman Erika Matsuda reinstilled some confidence in the Huskies as they went on to win their first sets, 6-3 and 7-6, respectively. Matsuda continued her dominance into the second set, winning 6-1 over Samantha Hoorwood of Utah, earning UW its first point of the day.

Utah quickly regained the lead, though, with a win on Court 2 over Junior Sarah-Maude Fortin, 1-6, 5-7. This was followed by a string of losses, including senior Jennifer Kerr and junior Melissa Sakar on Courts 4 and 5. Kerr was looking to extend her winning streak in singles to 11. Unable to do so, Utah earned its third point of the day, 6-7. 4-6.

No. 97 Senior Hikaru Sato then avenged a first-set loss with a second-set tiebreak win. On Court 5, the score was the same, tied at 6-6, but the result did not end in favor of the Huskies as Sakar fell to Marcela Lopez in the tiebreak.

Meanwhile, Olsen was battling it out in another second-set tiebreak, which was interrupted at 3-3 when Utah clinched the match, ending an eight-year drought against Washington.

The Huskies will have the chance to get back into the winning column as they continue their road trip with a match against No. 70 Colorado on April 9 at 10 a.m.

Reach reporter Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

