Washington falls to Stanford despite career-high performances

Moments before her dismount, fifth-year Brenna Brooks flashed her trademark smile.

Towering high above the beam, the joyous grin initially appeared entwined into the beautiful concoction of artistry and athleticism at hand. But amid a record-setting day on the balance beam, perhaps it was a sign that the Huskies were finally settling in.

Despite a narrow loss at the hands of Stanford, 197.075-196.625, the Washington women’s gymnastics team improved as the day progressed, besting the Cardinal in the final two rotations — balance beam and floor exercise.

“Coming in this week compared to last week, we were a little short on a couple of things and just tightened up last week,” head coach Jen Llewellyn said. “It was nice to see them settle in, [and] hit beam like they’re capable of.”

The strong finish was offset by the early hole the Huskies (4-8, 0-6 Pac-12) dug for themselves, earning a 48.900 on the first rotation. Washington hasn’t performed exceptionally well on the vault this season, and their unfortunate trend continued with its third-worst score of the season, beginning the day with an early .625-point disadvantage.

Junior Skylar Killough-Wilhelm posted the top score for the Huskies on the vault with a score of 9.800 to earn a fourth-place finish.

The Huskies fared better on the uneven bars, but were hampered by incredible performances on the other side, notably, Stanford senior Chloe Widner upending the season-high she set just a week ago against Washington. Winder was nearly perfect, earning a 9.975, as well as the highest score for any event on the day.

Killough-Wilhelm’s 9.925 score on the uneven bars would guide Washington to a 49.100, but it would be no match for Stanford’s 49.525 performance, building an early .700 lead for the Cardinal at the halfway point.

But back to the smile.

The grin, followed by a brief stag jump and a side gainer, culminated in a perfect stick landing. A jubilant arena echoed the “Stick Huskies” chant for the perfect finish, as the crowd awaited the final tally from the judge.

Moments later, the handheld scoreboard flashed a 9.950 — a new career high for Brooks.

But for Llewellyn, the score is a testament to the subjectivity of the sport.

“Super proud of Brenna, because she does that exact same beam routine every week, so I’m glad the judges finally recognized it,” Llewellyn said. “I’m glad they judged what they saw, and she deserved that 9.950.”

After Brooks opened the rotation with a career-high, it was only fitting that senior Kennedi Davis finished in a similar fashion.

Prancing around the beam, Davis dismounted with a round-up, one-and-a-half twist, soaring toward an awaiting Llewellyn.

In a synchronized motion, Davis stuck the landing as Llewellyn’s hands shot into the air in celebration. It was another career-high, matching Brooks’ 9.950 score to earn a tie for first.

One score may be an outlier, but two is the beginning of a trend, and it’s clear that the Huskies are beginning to grasp control of the beam. Washington pieced together a season-high 49.350 score on the third apparatus despite entering the week in the No. 36 slot on the Road to Nationals beam rankings, the lowest event rank for the Huskies.

The record-setting performances drew Washington within .575 points of Stanford, approaching the floor rotation with a last-ditch effort to claw victory away from the Cardinal.

Killough-Wilhelm gave it her all, notching a 9.925 score and adding her name to the aforementioned career-high club. Her previous best, a 9.900 score against Arizona, lasted a mere two weeks, signaling an uphill trajectory as the season draws toward the postseason, exactly what Llewellyn hopes to see.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” Llewellyn said. “We want to peak in the postseason and not too early. I’m really happy with where we’re at right now.”

But the stellar performance from Killough-Wilhelm was offset by a 9.950 score from Stanford’s Brenna Neault on the final rotation, and the remaining Washington scores lingered below the marks needed for a comeback, adding another loss in Pac-12 play.

But Llewellyn isn’t overly worried about the goose egg in the win column.

“I don’t think we’ve fully put together an entire meet yet, which is OK, because we’re still getting really good scores, which put us in the top 25,” Llewellyn said.

Killough-Wilhelm finished third in the all-around results, landing as the top finisher for the Huskies in three out of the four events on the day.

Now, Washington has its sights set on Senior Day, where it will welcome No. 22 Arizona State for a competitive battle against yet another ranked team.

The careers of six seniors will be celebrated on Sunday, and Llewellyn hopes to send the graduating class out with a final win in Alaska Airlines Arena.

“That day is going to be all about them, and I just hope the team is able to compete for them,” Llewellyn said.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

