Washington finishes sixth at Georgia Collegiate Invitational, Bo Peng finishes 13th

The Golf Club of Georgia’s course is hardly a peach, but senior Bo Peng made it look easy last weekend.

Peng, who remained in contention for the individual title for the majority of the tournament, ended as the top finisher for the Huskies, and earned a tie for 13th place on the individual leaderboard with a three-round score of 4-under 212.

Washington, as a whole, produced solid performances on all three days, but was held back by a tough field, earning a tie for sixth place despite a 10-under 854 performance.

Round 1

After an extended break since its last tournament action, the Washington men’s golf team had to wait a bit longer to return to the course, with frost delaying all tee times by an hour.

Peng wouldn’t need much time to warm up despite the brisk conditions, thumping his opening tee shot 350 yards down the fairway before securing an eagle to open his round.

His eagle drought lasted for a mere seven holes, as he added another one on the par-5 ninth hole. Peng made the turn with the rest of the field in his rearview mirror, tacking on an additional birdie to finish his front nine at 3-under par.

Peng didn’t relent for the remainder of the day, notching two more birdies to finish the day with a score of 4-under 68, and a tie for fourth place on the individual leaderboard.

After watching the previous two tournaments from behind the ropes with an injury, the Huskies' top golfer, Petr Hruby, returned to the starting lineup on Friday. The senior promptly carded the second-best round for Washington on the day, finishing with a 1-under 71 and a tie for 25th place.

Junior Taehoon Song joined Hruby in the tie for 25th, carding five birdies and four bogeys to open the tournament.

The back nine was toilsome for the Huskies, which allowed only five birdies to complement Washington’s eight bogeys.

Washington ended the first round with a combined score of 6-under 282, entering moving day in sixth place.

Round 2

The Huskies returned to the 10th tee to open the second round, but this time, they responded to the challenge. Washington escaped unscathed from the nine-hole stretch, carding eight birdies before entering the easier stretch of the course.

Washington capitalized on this stretch, adding an additional 13 birdies over its final nine holes, but it felt the effects of the intimidating arena around them. The Georgia Collegiate featured a world-class field, with eight teams ranked in the top 25 of the nation. Despite limiting their mistakes on the back nine, the Huskies continued to drop down the leaderboard, falling to seventh place with a final score of 2-under 286.

Peng’s strong play resumed, propelling him to third place on the individual leaderboard behind a bogey-free back nine. Teddy Lin rebounded from the disappointing finish on Friday with five birdies in his second round, earning a score of 1-under 71 and a tie for 42nd place.

Song displayed an incredible amount of grit to earn a hard-fought even-par 72, displaying a thrilling seven-hole stretch along the way. The junior closed the front nine with back-to-back bogeys, but quickly responded with two birdies on the next two holes, before closing out the stretch with a bogey, par, and birdie, respectively.

Round 3

After an exuberant start, Peng began to sputter in the third round, as five bogeys were the story of the day in his 3-over 75 score. The high-scoring affair was largely a result of misjudged reads, with the speed of the championship-level greens posing a challenge for the senior.

Hruby’s return finished on a high note by carding an eagle on the 564-yard 18th hole to close out the day. He finished in 20th place behind a 3-under 69 score on Sunday — the best score for the Huskies. Song was once again reunited with Hruby on the individual leaderboard, riding a three-birdie performance to the tie for 20th.

Washington ended the day with a score of 2-under 286, jumping up a spot on the leaderboard to a tie for sixth.

Stanford took home the team title with a score of 23-under 841, capitalizing on its final round 8-under 280, the best team score of the day. The Huskies finished 13 shots behind the Cardinal.

The highlight of the tournament was Washington’s work on the four par 5s, a weakness for the squad all season. The Huskies had an average score of 4.57 shots across all three days, accumulating a score of 26-under par, which was second-best in the field.

Simultaneously, the Huskies refused to let pars slip away despite the challenging greens, finishing fourth in the field with 164 pars.

Washington will look to avoid any further scares as it opens its final tournament of the fall season on Halloween. The two-day tournament, hosted by Cal Poly at the Preserve Golf Club in Carmel, California is set to tee off on Oct. 31.

