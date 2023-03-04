Washington gains third-place win after string of losses

Coming off a season-high score against Arizona last weekend, yet still stuck in a seven-long losing streak, the No. 23 Washington gymnastics team faced off in a quad meet against No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Cal, and George Washington on Friday.
A third place overall finish made for at least one win for Washington against the three teams.
The Huskies (4-10, 0-6 Pac-12) started the evening on beams with a strong lineup, but things could’ve gone better. The group ended up finishing on the beams with a score of 48.235.
Moving on to the floor, the Huskies improved from their last round of scores with a score of 49.050. Fifth-year Amara Cunningham carried the team with yet another 9.900 on floor.
Starting the second half of the meet on vault, the Huskies finished with a score of 49.150.
Following its trend of improving with each event, UW finished with a strong 49.475 — its best score on any event Friday evening.
On bars alone, four of the six gymnasts set some sort of high for themselves. Sophomore Deiah Moody tied her season-high score of 9.850, while freshman Lilly Tubbs, junior Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, and senior Morgan Bowles all set career-high scores of 9.950, 9.925, and 9.925, respectively.
The Huskies finished the meet with a final overall score of 196.00, placing them third behind the first-place Tigers (7-5, 4-3 SEC) and second-place Golden Bears (11-2-2, 4-1-2 Pac-12).
Washington looks forward to another quad meet against Texas Woman’s, Florida, and NC State next Sunday, Mar. 12 at 11 a.m. in Texas.
Reach reporter Avantika Singh at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avantika_s03
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.