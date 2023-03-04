Washington gains third-place win after string of losses

Coming off a season-high score against Arizona last weekend, yet still stuck in a seven-long losing streak, the No. 23 Washington gymnastics team faced off in a quad meet against No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Cal, and George Washington on Friday.

A third place overall finish made for at least one win for Washington against the three teams.

The Huskies (4-10, 0-6 Pac-12) started the evening on beams with a strong lineup, but things could’ve gone better. The group ended up finishing on the beams with a score of 48.235.

Moving on to the floor, the Huskies improved from their last round of scores with a score of 49.050. Fifth-year Amara Cunningham carried the team with yet another 9.900 on floor.

Starting the second half of the meet on vault, the Huskies finished with a score of 49.150.

Following its trend of improving with each event, UW finished with a strong 49.475 — its best score on any event Friday evening.

On bars alone, four of the six gymnasts set some sort of high for themselves. Sophomore Deiah Moody tied her season-high score of 9.850, while freshman Lilly Tubbs, junior Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, and senior Morgan Bowles all set career-high scores of 9.950, 9.925, and 9.925, respectively.

The Huskies finished the meet with a final overall score of 196.00, placing them third behind the first-place Tigers (7-5, 4-3 SEC) and second-place Golden Bears (11-2-2, 4-1-2 Pac-12).

Washington looks forward to another quad meet against Texas Woman’s, Florida, and NC State next Sunday, Mar. 12 at 11 a.m. in Texas.

Reach reporter Avantika Singh at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avantika_s03

